Today’s Headlines: Adamu Resigns As APC Chairman To Avoid Being Humiliated Out Of Office; Attacks By Opposition Sent Me Back To School — Adeleke

Adamu Resigns As APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned, Saharareporters has learnt.

Adamu tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to sources close to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Adamu, who was elected as the national chairman of the ruling party at its national convention held in March 2022, sent his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu while he was away at the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Adamu’s resignation letter was reportedly received by the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“We saw it coming, he acted in time to avoid being humiliated out of office. The truth is that trouble has been brewing; it’s been clear that he won’t survive,” a source in the party’s NWC told SaharaReporters on Monday morning.

Attacks By Opposition Sent Me Back To School—Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advised that age should not be seen as a barrier to pursuing educational dreams, saying one of the conditions he was given before his 2022 governorship ambition was for him to complete his education.

Adeleke spoke at the combined 9th undergraduate and 5th postgraduate convocation ceremonies of the Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, on Sunday, where 75 postgraduate and 537 undergraduate students were conferred with various degrees.

The governor, who said after losing 2018 governorship election he was subjected to the worst personality attacks and assaults, added that he had to leave the country to escape attack and to complete his degree programme, after his elder brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke insisted he must complete his education, or forgo his 2022 governorship ambition.

Insurgency: FG To Unveil ‘Pulaku Solution’, Says Shettima

The Federal Government is set to unveil “Pulaku solution” to address the root causes of banditry and insurgency in Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said.

He said both kinetic and non-kinetic solution must be embraced to ending the decade-long security menace.

The Vice President spoke on Sunday in chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano State over the passing of elder statesman, Abubakar Galadanci.

Pulaku in Fulfude means brotherhood but it can be used in different context including helping or assisting the Fulani community.

Shettima also expressed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to ending all forms of terrorism in the country.

Former Attorney-General, Malami Weds Hajia Rakkiya As Fourth Wife, A Year After Marrying Buhari’s Daughter With Six Children

The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday, got married Hajia Rakkiya Bashir.

This comes a year after Malami married Nana Hadiza, the third daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rakkiya Bashir is now Malami’s fourth wife.

Just like Hadiza, Buhari’s daughter, it was learnt that Rakkiya Bashir was previously married.

“Malami after being done with Buhari’s daughter, whom he married to subvert his removal from office at the time, it’s time to move on to others, like this latest marriage just consummated,” a source told SaharaReporters.

