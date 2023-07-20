Today’s Headlines: Adamu, Omisore Resigned Voluntarily-Uzodimma; Tinubu Should Respect Appeal Court

Adamu, Omisore Resigned Voluntarily – Uzodimma

The Progressives Governors’ Forum has broken its silence on the exit of former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was a voluntary action.

Chairman of the forum and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State stated this while addressing newsmen at the end of their closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night.

This was even as the governors elected on the platform of APC apologised for the recent adjustment in the pump price of petrol from the previous N550 to N617, promising that the current hardship occasioned by the skyrocketing cost of food, petroleum products and cost of living will soon be addressed.

The meeting, which was held at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, started at about 9.54 pm and ended at 11.12 pm.

In attendance was Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Uzodinma denied there was a crisis in the party, saying the APC governors were in support of Adamu and Omisore’s resignation.

Tinubu Should Respect Appeal Court Judgement and Release Kanu – Muoma, SAN

The elder statesman and Chairman, Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma, SAN, has called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respect the Appeal Court Judgement ordering the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and set him free.

According to Muoma, Kanu’s release will ensure lasting peace returns to the South-East region and prove to Igbo people that the President is serious about national integration and peaceful coexistence.

Otti Orders Sealing Collapsed Aba Shopping Plaza

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has ordered immediate evacuation and seal-off of the block of shops inside the Shopping Centre Market, Aba, Zone 13, which broke apart and caved in as traders were busy getting ready for the day’s business, Wednesday

Fortunately, there was no report of loss of lives or injury to traders and visitors to the market as those within promptly escaped when someone raised the alarm of unusual cracks on the walls of the building.

The stretch of the building housed about 15 shops inside the Shopping Centre Market, Aba, Zone 13.

Governor Otti, who commiserated with traders affected, described the tragic incident as unfortunate and avoidable, adding that it was part of the rot of the past administration that the present government is trying to correct.

Lift embargo on recruitment in Govt agencies – Reps tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into agencies of government.

The call was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Waive said that the immediate past administration placed a ban on employment in agencies of the Federal Government.

He said that the ban became necessary amid the recession that hit the economy in the country due to the huge drop in the international price of crude oil at the time and Covid 19 pandemic.

Waive recalled that the 9th House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the then President to lift the ban on employment.

According to him, there are reports on social media that the ban had been lifted but there is no evidence of any employment taking place whatsoever.

