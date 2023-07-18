Today’s Headlines: Adamu, Omisore May Have Been Pressured To Resign—Banire, APC Crisis:Tinubu Shops For Adamu’s Successor

Adamu, Omisore May Have Been Pressured To Resign—Banire

A former legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, SAN, has suggested that the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore might have been forced rather than voluntary.

Banire spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday hours after Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation as national officers of the party.

“I have been reading Mr Lukman Saliu for some time; he has been raising a lot of issues, particularly bordering on maladministration of the party, misappropriation funds and so on.

“Well, that could be part of it because I know as a matter of fact, in NWC sometimes those are usually issues that usually confronts or challenges the body.

Tinubu Shops For Adamu’s Successor

Following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, indications, emerged, yesterday, that President Bola Tinubu is “actively shopping” for his replacement.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some of the president’s men were said to have been looking for a suitable replacement for Adamu shortly after Tinubu was elected in February this year.

While Tinubu was said to have soft-pedaled shortly after he was sworn in, preferring instead to take his time before trying to oust Adamu, some chieftains of the party were said to have impressed it on the former governor of Osun State and Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, to secure the president’s nod to remove Adamu instantly.

APC accounts frozen

The development came on a day when all the bank accounts of the ruling party have been frozen.

Vanguard gathered that the accounts were frozen on the orders of the “Presidency”, days before the embattled chairman was shown the exit. The development has consequently affected the payment of advertisement debts accruing to various media houses covering the party.

Suspended EFCC chair spends 33 days in custody

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has spent 33 days in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The secret police arrested Bawa on June 14, hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement announcing Bawa’s suspension, cited “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” as the reason for the President’s decision.

Since his arrest, the DSS has kept mum on the specific offences for which Bawa was arrested, the level of investigation and whether charges would be filed against him in court.

Yobe to spend N5bn on roads construction in two waterlocked communities

The Yobe state government is to expend the sum of over N5 billion on construction of roads leading to two waterlocked communities in the state that have been without motorable roads for over 50 years.

Karasuwa-Galu community had since 1973 sought for extension of the Gashua-Nguru federal road project to the village without success and had remained without a motorable road.

Similarly, an ancient village, Masaba community, had sought for construction of a road to link their community with other communities from previous administrations but remained without motorable road.

However, performing the groundbreaking for construction of the two projects totalling about 30 kilometers, Governor Mai Mala Buni, assured the communities that his administration would construct the roads to open up the communities for socio-economic development.

Buni directed the contractors to execute the projects in accordance with the contractual specifications for government to have value for its money.

