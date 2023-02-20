Today’s Headlines: Adamu, El-Rufai, 2 APC Govs Meet Malami, Amaechi Working For Atiku—Rivers PDP Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adamu, El-Rufai, 2 APC Govs Meet Malami

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing by the Supreme Court of the case between the Federal Government and three Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, regarding the Naira swap policy, APC, National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Source: Vanguard papers

The barely one-hour meeting which was held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday also had in attendance the plaintiffs, Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

Photos Credit: Google

Amaechi Working For Atiku—Rivers PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has alleged that a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is working secretly for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Punch paper

This is as the state PDP campaign council said it had identified Amaechi as a member of the “wicked cabal” punishing Nigerians with the current fuel and naira scarcity.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP-CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Naira note: PDP Senatorial candidate calls for arrest of El-rufai

The Imo East Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Onyeagocha, on Monday called for the arrest of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-rufai.

Source: Vanguard papers

Onyeagocha, made this demand in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, on the issue of the controversy that has trailed the redesigning of the old naira note.

He said that El-rufai’s opposition to the redesigning of the old naira note policy was against the directive of the president. Therefore, it was capable of truncating the nation’s democracy and enthroning anarchy. He alleged the Kaduna state governor has committed treason.

Peter Obi: We’re collaborating, not merging ­­­– Nwosu, ADC Nat’l Chair

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, has said the party only formed an alliance with the Labour Party, LP, and not a merger.

Nwosu said ADC and LP would work together to ensure the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi emerge the winner of the presidential election slated for this Saturday, February 25.

Source: Vanguard papers

The ADC Chair made this statement shortly after signing the MoU of the endorsement of Obi, in Abuja on Monday.

Grewupwriter (

)