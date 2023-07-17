Today’s Headlines: Adamu, APC National Chairman Quits, N110bn Palliative For Sen, Rep Illegal-Falana

Reports: Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman quits

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from office, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa state, was said to have resigned to save himself from being removed from office, the Western Post, close to the APC leadership reported.

According to the paper, Adamu was forced to bow out over many issues which included his non-support for President Bola Tinubu during the campaign.

For the past two weeks, elements within the party have been calling for his resignation threatening to remove him at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this week if he failed to resign.

The party’s NEC meeting was initially billed to hold July 10 and 11 but was postponed till Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the president’s international engagements.

N110bn palliative for senators, reps illegal-Femi Falana

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, has described the N110 billion palliative allocated to the National Assembly as illegal and contemptuous.

Falana called for the immediate reversal of the controversial measures, while noting that it was a blatant breach of the relevant provisions of the Constitution.

N70 billion was disbursed to the newly elected members of the National Assembly, in addition to N40 billion set aside for the purchase of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members.

Condemning the allocation, the activist lawyer accused the National Assembly of being callous and insensitive in the face of Nigeria’s economic hardships.

Tinubu To Unveil Initiative Against Insecurity, Poverty In North Soon – Shettima

The Tinubu administration will in the coming weeks unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians especially those living in the northern region, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President disclosed this on Sunday in chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

According to a statement by his media office, Sen Shettima, accompanied by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, among others, were in the ancient city to commiserate with the government and people of Kano over the passing away of elderstateman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges confronting Nigerians, the VP said, “the President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the northwest which is further accentuated by poverty. The social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to frontally confront and in the coming weeks he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.”

“Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the northwest. There has to be a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the northwest and also towards addressing the root causes of all the banditry and insurgency in the nation,” Sen. Shettima explained further.

Prosperity For Nigeria Guaranteed Under Tinubu – Olugbon Of Orile-Igbo

ABUJA – The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao has admonished Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Tinubu-led administration as it is sure to benefit everybody on the long run.

The monarch gave the admonition, weekend, while speaking to journalists, following an earlier visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, noted that the prevailing hardship being experienced is reflective of the natural pains that precede the deserved gain for all citizens, assuring that he was confident of good times ahead.

