Today’s Headlines: Actor Ninalowo, wife separate; Tinubu seeks UN support in fight against terrorism

Actor Ninalowo, wife separate

Popular Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle, on Friday, disclosed that he had parted ways with his wife, Bunmi.

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, @iamnino_b, the actor said he had finally accepted the “reality of the end of a (sic) road”.

He, however, expressed optimism that the separation, which he described as “sad reality” would “give room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!”

The post read, “Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

“A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.

“A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

NEWS:Tinubu seeks UN support in fight against terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has solicited the support of the United Nations in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism in light of its rippling effect on global peace, displacement of people and rising poverty.

He made the appeal at an audience with the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House on Thursday.

The president noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in families and communities.

He said that the UN needs to be more consistent in dealing with it in the developing world context.

“We appreciate all that you have been doing. We know in the face of many demands and challenges, you can still do much better. We can score you ‘A’ in collaboration but ‘B’ in physical support.

JUST IN: NLC begins two-day warning strike Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress will commence a two-day warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, over what it described as the failure of the government to adequately cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol, The PUNCH reports.

Earlier in August, the labour centre staged a national protest over what it described as “anti-poor” policies meted out on Nigerians by the Bola Tinubu administration.

Following the removal of the subsidy on May 29, 2023, the price of PMS rose to N610 per litre. The hike in fuel eventually led to an increase in the cost of living.

Although the Tinubu administration set up committees to plan out the rollout of palliatives for workers, the labour centre noted that the committee had yet to come up with the plans.

A member of the NLC national body in a terse message said, “There will be a warning strike starting from Tuesday. The national body will issue a notice soon.”

FG can’t refund states money spent on federal roads yet– Umahi

The Federal Government cannot refund money spent on federal roads by state governments for now, says the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Umahi made this known on Thursday when he visited Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister is on a two-day working visit to the state.

”The economy right now will not permit any commitment by the Federal Government.

”However, records of such road projects done by the states would be kept and could be revisited when the economy improves,” he said.

He commended Makinde for his administration’s intervention in road projects.

The minister said that the intervention was alleting the suffering of people.

