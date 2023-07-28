Today’s Headlines: Accidents claim 473 lives in Niger, Ex-lawmaker, Bimbo Daramola returns to APC.

Accidents claim 473 lives in Niger.

According to Daily post, The Niger State Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Kumar Tsukwam, has disclosed that a total of 473 persons lost their lives in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) between January and June 2023 in the state.

The State Sector Commander made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

He explained that, worried by the number of autocrash, the command is currently working round the clock to bring it to the barest minimum.

According to him, “Within the period under review, the command recorded 766 road crashes, with about 5, 272 persons involved, and 2, 607 sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Abiodun sends names of commissioner-nominees to Ogun Assembly.

According to Daily post, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has forwarded names of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.

This was confirmed on Friday by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo said that the Assembly received a correspondence from Governor Abiodun requesting the confirmation of commissioner-nominees.

According to a statement by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Speaker received the governor’s letter dated 27th of July, 2023 requesting the confirmation of the nominees by the lawmakers.

The governor’s correspondence reads: “I write once again to congratulate Mr. Speaker for your re-election into office as Rt. Honourable Speaker of the 10th Assembly and subsequent inauguration of all members of the Honourable House. I appreciate the Honourable House for the support and cooperation enjoyed during the first term of our administration.

Ex-lawmaker, Bimbo Daramola returns to APC.

According to Daily post, A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, Mr Bimbo Daramola, has returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC, with some of his followers.

Bimbo Daramola had left the party a few years ago and joined the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

However, Daramola reconsidered his step after he met with the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, at the Government House in Ado Ekiti a few months ago.

Daramola was welcomed back to the APC at Iree Ward 2, by the State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho and other leaders of the party, who all expressed happiness over his return.

Barrister Omotosho said the party felt the absence of Daramola, saying the history of the APC could not be complete without him.

He said the party begged him to return because he is one of the few leaders who sacrificed everything for the growth of the party.

Transfer: Mane reaches agreement to play with Ronaldo next season.

According to Daily post, Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane, is set to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season, after both clubs reached an agreement for the transfer.

Paperwork will now be crosschecked by the clubs and Mane, before he undergoes a medical.

According to James Benge, the Senegal star will cost the Saudi Pro League side around £34million (€40m).

Mane will also receive a net salary of the same amount.

The winger only joined Bayern last year from Liverpool and played 38 times, scoring 12 goals, as they clinched the Bundesliga title.

