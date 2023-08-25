Today’s Headlines: Abure Rejects A’Court Judgment, APC Fails To Inaugurate NWC’ New Members

LP Crisis Deepens As Abure Rejects A’Court Judgment

Source: Punch paper

The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its perennial leadership tussle took a twist on Thursday when the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State capital, invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The court sitting, which was moved from Owerri to Abuja owing to security reasons, also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states produced by the Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee.

The appellate court further dismissed the candidature of Senator Athan Achonu in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

APC Fails To Inaugurate NWC’s New Members

Source: The Nation

Protests by some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, including Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday stalled the inauguration of new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

But an unconfirmed report said the NWC members were billed for inauguration last night.

The aggrieved members, from Cross Rivers and Kogi states, stormed the party’s National Secretariat to protest the alleged removal of their candidates for two vacant positions in the NWC.

Hold governors accountable for palliatives, says Tinubu

Source: The Nation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that governors and Local Government chairmen should be held responsible if the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives is poorly managed.

“Nigerians must hold them accountable,” he said while responding to a request by Muslim clerics (Ulama) to be allowed to monitor the distributions nationwide.

Responding to the Islamic scholars’ request to be allowed to monitor the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives to states, the President promised that more palliatives were coming for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Reps Urge Release Of Nnamdi Kanu To End Insecurity In S/East

Source: Independent Nigeria

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee set up to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and ban­ditry in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi local government areas of Abia State, has called for uncondi­tional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as panacea for peace in the South-East.

“As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the root causes of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that would stand the test of time.

“For absolute peace, reduc­tion of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infra­structure development, ending the unproductive sit-at-home and improving economic growth and opportunities in the South-East, start with the government’s rec­ognition of the rule of law, justice, and equitable inclusion of the South-East zone in the project Nigeria and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention to en­sure lasting peace and security in the entire region”, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, stated at the resumed hearing on Thursday.

