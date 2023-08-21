Today’s Headlines: Abuja Turned To Slum-Wike, Obi Storms Edo, Rally Support For LP Candidates

Abuja’s turned to slum — Wike.

Newly sworn in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, declared that Abuja had turned to a slum city, vowing to bring back the capital city to “where it ought to be”.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, made the point during his maiden conference, adding that he had not come to Abuja to fly any party’s flag.

Being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he was asked whether he would fly the national flag and that of his party or that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

His response: “Why should anyone be bothered about what party flag I will be flying? Okay, bring PDP flag, I will fly it, bring Labour Party, LP, flag, I will fly it.

“The FCT is in this state and you think the people are bothered about the party flag I fly? I will fly the Nigerian flag and ensure the FCT returns to the dreams of the founding fathers.

“We will bring FCT back to where it ought to be. So many people have complained that this is not the FCT of the founding fathers. We must tackle issue of security. FCT should be where people come for holidays.

“Abuja has turned to a slum city. Sanitation is bad with refuse everywhere. We cannot allow that. We will look at issues of waste disposals.

LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates.

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital ahead of the September 2 local government election in Edo State where he said that the development of any country is domiciled in the local government areas which he said is the nearest tier of government to the people.

He said governments at all levels must account for public money because people are “hungry, suffering and dying across Nigeria.”

Obi said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“”That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability .As a governor, I was prevented by host of legal and litigations from conducting local government elections for over six years

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo state. We will support them with everything”, he said.

Subsidy palliative: Soludo promises bags of rice for 300,000 households, exempts poor from tax.

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has announced incentives to cushion the effect of the hardship caused by the removal of subsidy from petrol.

The governor made the pronouncement on Monday, stating that over 300,000 households will receive bags of rice from the state government.

Soludo, in a statement he personally signed, said: “Anambra State Government will be distributing rice to over 300,000 households in the coming weeks across the 326 wards in Anambra.

“The following highly vulnerable persons are exempted from all forms of taxation/levies. Hawkers, wheel barrow and truck pushers, vulcanizers, artisans, okada drivers, petty traders with capital of less than N100,000; etc.

“The IGR payments of all transporters; Keke, minibus, etc are hereby reduced by 20% with effect from September 01, 2023.”

Observe safety precautions during off-cycle elections – IPC advises journalists.

The International Press Council Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists (I-CSPJ) has enjoined journalists covering off-cycle elections in Bayelsa and other states to take precautions while on the assignment.

The centre made this disclosure in reaction to the recent attack on some journalists in Bayelsa State.

DAILY POST learnt the journalists were assaulted on August 15, 2023, at Opu-Nembe, in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

They were reported to be on their way to assess the aftermath of a reported clash between some youths and allegedly exiled chiefs in the community when they came under attack.

The journalists belonged to various media outfits, including Television Continental (TVC), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the Sun paper, and Africa Independent Television (AIT).

IPC Press Freedom Officer Melody Akinjiyan, in a statement made available to DAILY POST, said that while the police contained the situation, it was still worrisome that the hoodlums could succeed in inflicting injuries on the journalists.

