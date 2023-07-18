Today’s Headlines: Abia Govt Denies Sacking Doctors; Tinubu, Obi Congratulate The Guardian At 40

Abia Govt Denies Sacking Doctors

According to the Commissioner, “the purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

She also maintained that no one has been asked to submit “fresh expression of interest” as a fake circular directed.

Dr. Okoronkwo advised the doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.

Tinubu, Obi congratulate The Guardian at 40

President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to the Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, on the occasion of the newspaper’s 40th anniversary.

In a letter signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, and titled: ‘Salute to 40 years of outstanding journalism,’ the President wished the newspaper another 40 years of vibrant and robust journalism in defence of a more just and equitable society.

PDP, LP knock APC over alleged plot to intimidate PEPC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said threat by lawyers of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), addressed in a letter to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), is a pre-emptive move to intimidate the judiciary.

The party said: “The statement by the lawyers in the said written address, threatening crisis and anarchy in the country in the event of the court ruling that their clients did not meet the constitutionally required 25 per cent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is subversive, an affront to democratic order and assault on corporate existence of the nation.

Emefiele’s Detention: Experts Raise Concern Over Economic Impacts

Economic experts have raised fears that the continuous detention of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele may cause a set of distrust in the country’s financial system.

Mr. Emefiele is currently being held in detention for over 30 days by the State Security Service (SSS) for having a shot barrel gun and live cartridges with expired licence.

Professor of economics at University of Benin Hassan Oaikenan said failure of the authorities to provide a watertight case against Emefiele and his removal from office could create a cobweb of distrust over the financial system and cause panic and fear to rip through the system, causing a possible hurricane of investments’ reversal out of Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Panel commends Gombe gov for N33bn debt payment

The Chairman of the Gombe State Transition Management Committee, Dr Ibrahim Daudu, says Governor Muhammadu Yahaya’s administration has paid about N33bn from the N100bn debt inherited from the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Daudu made this disclosure during the submission of the committee’s report at the Government House’s Banquet Hall.

He said, “During the course of our work, we were able to determine that out of over N100bn in debt inherited from the previous administration, your administration has paid approximately N33bn.

