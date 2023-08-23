Today’s Headlines: Abia at 32: No more award jamboree – SSG; Tinubu has done Edo people proud – Oshiomhole

Abia at 32: No more award jamboree – SSG

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Abia State Government has said the anniversary celebration of the state creation will no longer be marked with award jamboree and unnecessary spending of state funds.

This, according to the State Government, is part of the measures to stop wastages and ensure prudence in financial management.

Abia was created on August 27, 1991 by the former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Kenneth Kalu; and the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who addressed a press conference Tuesday in Umuahia, said this year’s celebration would mark the beginning of a departure from the old order.

According to them, the administration of Gov. Alex Otti has come to make Abia work for all, and not for few opportunists to enjoy the state resources while others starve.

They urged Abians to “re-commit to Abia for the good of all”.

Tinubu has done Edo people proud – Oshiomhole

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Engr. Abubakar Momoh the Minister of Niger Delta Development, said it was an honor done to Edo State.

Speaking during a reception in honor of the minister in Abuja, Oshiomhole said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown courage, he has shown consistency, and he has shown that every Nigerian count and is entitled to be anything in any part of Nigeria. And that is why we from Edo State, are proud to be able to say that it is only under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that a citizen of Edo State was appointed as the Minister of Niger Delta Development. The President deserves resounding applause for the honor done to us in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country.

Niger: Discussions with military junta fruitful, war unlikely – Abdulsalami

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The ECOWAS envoy on the Niger Republic crisis, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, said discussions with the military junta on how to resolve the political crisis in the country was fruitful.

Abdulsalami stated thus after submitting a report on their visit to Niamey to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Accompanied by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, Abdulsalami said the ECOWAS would continue to explore all options.

The Retired General said the ECOWAS delegation met with the military junta in Niamey on Saturday and discussed on amicably resolving the imbroglio.

Daughter pleads with US, Germany to help father on Iran death row

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The daughter of a German citizen of Iranian descent who was sentenced to death by Tehran pleaded Tuesday for the United States and Germany to act urgently to save him.

The daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd was making her case in Washington, including holding a sit-in outside the State Department, on the heels of a deal by President Joe Biden’s administration to free five US citizens who were imprisoned in Iran.

According to his family, Sharmahd, a software developer who had been living in California, was kidnapped in 2020 on a visit to the United Arab Emirates and taken to Iran.

He was sentenced to death over a deadly blast at a mosque in 2008 in the southern city of Shiraz, charges the family describes as ridiculous. Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed the death penalty in April.

Qualityupdates (

)