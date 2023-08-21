NEWS

Today’s Headlines: Abdulsalami, Sultan visit Niger for last-minute talks with coup leaders, Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody –Falana

Photo Credit: Google.

Abdulsalami, Sultan storm Niger for last-minute talks with coup leaders.

Credit: The Nation papers.

A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) launched into a last ditch meeting with the coupists in Niger Republic to stave off the planned military intervention in that country by ECOWAS.

The delegation which was led by former Nigeria military head of state,General Abdulsalami Abubakar met with the junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani

Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody, Falana tells DSS.

Credit: Vanguard papers.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Sunday advised the Department of the State Service, DSS, to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana made the request in a statement he personally signed and sent to Vanguard on Sunday afternoon.

Your best friend could be your worst enemy” – El-Rufai.

Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Three die, two injured in Osun motorcycles accident.

Credit: Vanguard papers.

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an accident involving two motorcycles that occurred at Iponda in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the two motorcycles with five passengers collided around 7pm on Saturday at Iponda.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, where three of the victims were confirmed dead.

