Today’s Headlines: Abdullahi Adamu’s Resignation: PDP NWC Should Be Sacked – Deji Adeyanju; Rivers APC Accuses Wike Of Scheming To Hijack Party

PDP NWC Should Be Sacked–Deji

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, has called for the sacking of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyanju said those ready for the work of the opposition should be elected as replacements to prevent the country from becoming a one-party state.

The public affairs commentator was reacting to the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as APC National Chairman and Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Secretary.

Tweeting, Adeyanju wrote: “The NWC of PDP should also be sacked following the resignation of key members of APC leadership. New set of people who are ready to do opposition should be brought into the PDP, if not, Nigeria will become a one-party state.”

Over the weekend, reports emerged of Adamu’s resignation.

His resignation was confirmed by the new APC National Working Committee (NWC) after its closed-door meeting at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

Rivers APC Accuses Wike For Scheming To Hijack Party

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The controversy over who gets the ministerial slot in Rivers State has continued to rage, with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state now fighting some forces calling for the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, to take over the party’s leadership.

APC Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, who spoke when he appeared as a guest on Arise Television on Sunday, said the formation of the APC in the state took the lives of several people, adding that it is unfair to reward a man who piloted the affairs of the state when the party faced a lot of troubles.

According to him: “We wrote to the President officially, explaining the situations surrounding the APC in Rivers State and also the frolicking of some senior party members with the immediate past governor of our state.

Four Yahoo Boys Bags 2 Years Jail Terms In Kaduna

Photo Credit: Pm

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes, Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters at the Kaduna State High Court.

The convicts are Emmanuel Ogbu ( aka Ewelina Ruminska), Cornelius Oyathekhua ( aka Collins Fredrick), Daniel Emmanuel ( aka Bob Matson) and Timmy Ebenezer.

They were convicted by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on separate one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

Customs Intercept Arms, Ammunition At Lagos Ports

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said it intercepted a container loaded with arms and ammunition imported into the country from the United States of America (USA), heading to the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos, the acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that the ammunition were intercepted at the Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Ltd (PTML), and Tin-Can Island Ports, In Lagos.

According to Adeniyi, the discovery was made during a joint inspection exercise between the service, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Security (DSS), and the National Drug Law Enforcement and Administration (NDLEA).

He said, “Some of our dedicated and diligent officers uncovered some smuggled arms and ammunition while on duty at various Commands and formations. On the 5th of July 2023, during a joint operation with the Nigeria Police, DSS, NDLEA and the Customs Intelligence Unit at the PTML Command, a thorough physical examination of a 40ft container was conducted.

