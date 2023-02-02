Today’s Headlines: 800,000 PVCs uncollected in Oyo- INEC, Don’t extent deadline for old naira- Atiku tells CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

800,000 PVCs uncollected in Oyo – INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran Tella, has disclosed that over 800,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) still remain uncollected in the state.

Tella disclosed this, yesterday, during the stakeholders’ meeting at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibadan towards the mock voter accreditation and verification.

The meeting attracted Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), security chiefs and other stakeholders.

The REC said the purpose of the gathering was to inform the stakeholders of the proposed mock voter accreditation and verification in some polling units in the three senatorial districts.

He said the exercise would be coming up on Saturday from 8.00a.m. to 2.30p.m. in all the affected polling units.

Speaking on the collection of PVCs, Tella said: “The commission is fully ready for the coming election. Collection of PVCs at 33 INEC offices has been further extended with eight days and two hours, which is expected to end on Sunday, February 5, 2023 by 5.00p.m.

“As I speak to you, we have so far distributed over 402,321 PVCs in the state. We still have over 800,000 uncollected PVCs at our 33 local council offices. I urge you to collect your PVCs today because your PVC is your power on election day.”

Don’t Extent deadline for old naira – Atiku tells CBN

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the Central Bank of Ni­geria (CBN) not to extend the February 10 deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for new ones.

Atiku noted that anti-dem­ocratic elements who are pre­tending to be democrats are the ones ganging up against the CBN because of the currency redesigning and the cashless regime it seeks to enthrone.

The former vice president urged the CBN to immediate­ly review the measures it has put in place for ensuring the seamless circulation of the new naira notes to alleviate the hardship confronting ordi­nary people across the country, especially rural dwellers, who need cash for their daily trans­actions.

Atiku, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, praised the CBN for listening to the de­mand of the ordinary people by granting a ten-day extension for the exchange of the old nai­ra notes for new ones.

He, however, advised that no further extension should be considered after February 10 so as not to destroy the purpose and objective of initiating the redesigning of the currency.

He said: “The additional ten days will enable our people in the rural areas and ordinary people across the country to take the naira in their posses­sion into the banks. It will also enable the CBN to further cir­culate the new currency notes among banks so that people can have easy access.

EKSU students protest against hike in transport fares, shut varsity

Activities at Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), were, yesterday, paralysed, as the students shut the gate of the campus over high cost of transportation occasioned by the petrol crisis.

Students barricaded the entrance of the university against all vehicles entering and exiting the campus. The dual carriageway in front of the school was also barricaded.

Lecturers were not left out of the students’ rage, as they were not given access into the school for lectures.

Commercial drivers had increased the fare from N200 to N400 owing to the fuel scarcity. But such did not go down well with the students.

The protesters, led by the Students Union Government (SUG) President, Victor Ogunsanya, and his executives, who ordered the school’s security to lock all school gates, said the immediate cause of the crisis was the inability of the commercial drivers to reach amicable resolutions on transportation fare with them.

He also accused the school’s management of not providing shuttle buses to ameliorate the suffering of the students and staff.

Given further insight into the crisis, one of the students, Oluwatayo Ojo, said the controversy started on Tuesday, when the drivers refused to carry passengers and blocked the main gate, saying they would now charge N400, if the students insist on the 3-3-2 sitting formation or N300 for 4-4-2.

He alleged that the commercial drivers were assaulting students and fellow drivers that failed to comply with the new price.

Ojoto INEC Attack, Killings Very Unfortunate – Uche Okonkwo

The attacks on the INEC of­fice at Ojoto and the Police Divisional Office killing of a child at Nnobi towns of Ide­mili North & South federal constituency of Anambra State, is a cold and naked po­litical crime that the police must rise to resolve quickly.

Stating this in his reaction to the sad incident is Hon. Uche Okonkwo, the Labour Party candidate for the con­stituency, and a persistent campaigner against youths abuse and use for criminal­ities by politicians without soul and conscience.

He said, “I insist that this does not define us as a people, nor should it weaken our re­solve to reject intimidations by merchants of tragedy who prof­it from anarchy than progress”, adding that “to redeem their image and restore confidence to the citizenry, the attackers to this two critical facilities of state legitimacy in Ojoto and Nnobi towns, must be fished out by every means necessary by the superior intelligence of the police, and honest cooper­ation of every stakeholder to peace and development of our great people of Idemili.

Transfer pregnant woman’s killers, Ebonyi community begs IG

The Edda clan, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has sought the transfer of the suspected killers of a police inspector, two youths and a seven-month-old pregnant woman, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This is as the community alleged that the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Cletus Ofoke, was making moves to set the killers free.

The Convener of Edda Identity, a socio-cultural organisation in the Afikpo South council, Julius Oji (aka Ochiri Edda), stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “There is a grand plot and arrangement by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ebonyi State, Cletus Ofoke, acting on the orders of the Ebonyi State Government, to move the case file of these suspects and killers from the police and court authorities in the state, in a bid to release the suspects without trial.

“We, the people of Edda, reject this move and we call on the Inspector-General of Police, Amnesty International, the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Interior to intervene. We, the people frown at the unpopular and unacceptable move by the Ebonyi State Government to release these suspects from police custody without trial and proper arraignment in a competent court of law.

Abuja Light Rail To Commence 50mindstions Before May 29 – Minister

Transport hardship will ease by May 29, reducing man hour losses, says minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, assuring commuters and residents of the nation’s capital, because, according to him, the Abuja Light Rail would resume service.

The Minister gave the assurance when he featured at the 20th Edition of President buhari Administration Scorecard Series, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja on Monday.

Bello explained that another important milestone achievement of President buhari administration was the infrastructure development of the Abuja Light Rail, adding that that when they came in 2015, about 52 per cent of the projects were done and they pushed it to 100 per cent completion.

“Many of you will want to wonder why the Abuja Light Rail is not working, it is not working now because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to stop the operation because as you know the light train system is a mass movement, so if you don’t have much sitting capacity, many people will stand up and when you stand up you face each other.

“So, it was very difficult to maintain a social distance but we are done with that. All the carriages are here, and by the grace of God before we leave, it will resume,” he said.

