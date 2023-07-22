Today’s Headlines: 63 PDP Chieftains Join APC In Ondo; Saraki’s Political Empire Faces Fresh Threats

63 PDP chieftains join APC in Ondo

63 chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

The defectors included the Chairman, PDP Elders’ Forum in the locality, Idowu Akinseye, former Special Adviser to former governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, former chairman Timber Finishers, Brigadier Omogbemi,

Chief Banji Kuroloja, former Personal Secretary to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile and Prof. John Jejela, amongst others.

Jejela who spoke at a rally in Idanre, said the entire structure of the PDP in the locality had been collapsed into the APC.

Jejela said their defection to the ruling party would boost the strength of the APC in next year’s LGA and governorship election.

He said: “On behalf of my fellow defectors and our followers, we thank you for accepting us to your fold.

“Today, we collapsed the structure of PDP in Idanre Local Government Area for APC and we promise to boost the strength of APC in this local government.”

Ondo Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who received the defectors, said they were politicians who always ensured victory for the PDP during elections.

Adetimehin said the APC would henceforth win in all elections in Idanre and its environs.

He said, “I am happy today that these strong chieftains of PDP decamped to our party, APC.

“I can authoritatively tell you that these are the strong machineries of the PDP who always gave us a tough time during elections in Idanre Local Government.

“Although we haven’t lost the governorship election here – we won the last two governorship elections-we are now doubly sure that we shall henceforth be having a field day whenever election holds in this local government.

Saraki’s political empire faces fresh threats

These, certainly, are not the best of times for former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki. Just when he thinks that his political fortunes were at their lowest ebb, the forces of disintegration in the former Kwara State governor’s political camp appear determined erase whatever is left of his legacies in the state he once bestrode like a colossus.

Recall that the political machinery of the current Kwara State Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazak and his All Progressives Congress (APC) had in the build-up to the 2015 elections dealt Saraki and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a deadly blow with the force of the ‘O to ge’ movement from which the latter are yet to recover.

Naira redesign: Emefiele a victim of vendetta

The case against the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele took a surprising twist last week. Rather than release him as ordered by the Court, the Department of State Services, DSS, told Nigerians that it had filed a two-count charge against him; he was alleged to be in possession of illegal arms and ammunition. Nigerians found that news amusing.

Following that announcement, 60 lawyers under the aegis, Concerned Lawyers called for the immediate sack of the Director General of the DSS, over what they described as a serial breach of the rule of law and disregard for court orders. The lawyers who filed contempt proceedings against the DSS DG, called for his immediate removal over his repeated actions that allegedly constitute an abuse of the rights of Nigerians being held in custody over alleged trumped up charges.

Reactions have continued to trail the matter with many Nigerians calling on the DSS to obey the law While discussing the issue during Arise TV programme, Rufai Oseni, one of the anchors, said “It’s sad that we have our democracy where we don’t respect our laws. To some people, our constitution is just a piece of paper, and it’s sad that that’s the kind of republic we’ve built.

“Our constitution states expressly the rights of citizens but we have governments, agencies, violating those rights every time. We cannot build a state without the rule of law but the Nigerian state we have today, is akin to a state where some people are obviously bigger than the law. So our security authorities can pick you up, use the same law to keep you there for many days.”

Oseni frowned at the fact that “It took the law court to say, release the man, Emefiele, or, charge him to court. After taking private jet of our own tax payers to carry him from Lagos, hound him, laid all sorts of accusations and insinuations, all we see is just a two-count charge of possessing weapons without licensing.

Bandits used money we paid them to buy more arms, Former Katsina SSG tells Tinubu, Ribadu

Against the backdrop of call on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to negotiate with bandits by former Zamfara State Governor, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SGS, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa has said negotiation with the bandits would be futile as they (bandits) won’t accept the negotiation.

Dr. Inuwa who doubles as the Chairman, Amnesty Programme to end banditry in the state, said it is impossible for the bandits to leave banditry and embrace negotiation because of how kidnapping has become lucrative.

He maintained that no legitimate work can fetch them the kind of money they make from the banditry activities.

He suggested use of force as the way out while calling for concerted efforts on the part of both security agencies and the respective Governors of problem states to bring the bandits down on their kneels.

According to him, “I believe it is very wrong advice for a former governor and senator especially from a state worst hit by the activities of bandits to even contemplate negotiating with the bandits despite the atrocities committed by them in these states and Nigeria as a whole.

“We tried from 2017 to 2019 but it didn’t work because they are not sincere. We were compelled to go into that because we realized the security agencies were not doing what they ought to do.

So we were under serious pressure from the people as they looked up to us to bring the menace to an end. And that was why we settled for the non kinetic approach. It lasted for brief period before it failed.

