Today’s Headlines: 60 Lawyers Sue SSS For Refusing To Release Emefiele, Six Kills In Benue Villages

60 Lawyers Sue SSS For Refusing To Release Emefiele

No fewer than 60 legal practitioners on Monday, approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to begin committal proceedings against the State Security Services (SSS).

The lawyers said the suit was hinged on what they described as a violation of multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the agency to release a former Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The lawyers led by Mr Maxwell Opara and Mr Ahmed Tijani, prayed the court to commit the SSS to prison until it clears itself of the contempt.

The lawyers filed a motion before the court for the issuance of Form 48 and Form 49, which are the forms used to commence proceedings to commit a contemnor to prison.

Gunmen Killed Six In Benue Villages

At least six persons have been reportedly killed by unknown armed men in Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities of Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the armed men stormed the communities on motorbikes Sunday night at about 8pm shooting sporadically and killing anyone they caught up with.

“They rode on motorbikes from one village to the other. Igba Ukyor community was the first place they attacked. They killed five persons there and after that they moved to nearby Tse Baka where they also killed one other person,” the source said.

According to him “the strange attack created pandemonium in the communities, people fled their homes for fear of being killed. Some of them ran into the bush last night to hide only to return this morning from their hiding places.”

The State Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom who hails from Ushongo LGA confirmed the development.

APC chairmanship: Why South-East should produce Adamu’s replacement – Osita Chidoka

A former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to zone its national chairmanship position to the South East, to ensure inclusive representation.

Chidoka said the resignation of the APC National Chairman and Secretary has paved the way for the party to reorganise its leadership.

DAILY POST reports that Adamu, the APC chairman, tendered his resignation letter on Sunday night.

However, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the affairs of the party.

In a statement his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Chidoka said even though not a member of the APC and ordinarily should not comment on its internal matters, its actions have serious implications for national unity and well-being.

Obi Tells LP, Obidients, Other Supporters What He Wants For 62nd Birthday

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has reaffirmed his decision not to celebrate his birthday in light of the dire state of the nation.

Having chosen not to mark his birthday for the past two decades, Obi stated that he intends to uphold this resolve.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page on Monday, Obi revealed that he would be turning 62 on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Despite pressure from his supporters, including members of the Obedient Family and Labour Party, to celebrate, he urged them to redirect their efforts towards helping those in need.

