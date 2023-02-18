This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: 5 Presidential Candidates Endorse Atiku, El-rufa’i Desperates to buy Vote — CNPP

5 Presidential candidates Endorse Atiku

Barely eight days into the 2023 elections, eight presidential candidates have endorsed their counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential candidates endorsed Atiku during his campaign in Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday. Former Kogi West Senator and spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, had announced the endorsement. Speaking on behalf of the presidential candidates, the National Chairman of the Allied People Movement, APM, Yusuf Dantalle, the parties decided to endorse Atiku after extensive consultation.

According to Dantale: “I’m speaking on behalf of the five political parties that have decided to throw their weight behind the presidential ticket of Atiku-Okowa. “History is being made to rebuild our nation, it’s time to chart a new course for our nation’s advancement. It’s time to return power to the people, it’s time to set aside partisan politics and unite.

El-rufa’i Desperate to buy Vote—CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and other governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being desperate to buy votes ahead of next weekend’s general election.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP urged Nigerians in Kaduna and other parts of the country to ignore El-Rufai for their good as only CBN can give directives on legal tender in Nigeria on behalf of the President.

CNPP asserted while calling on Nigerians not to fall for what it described as the antics of APC Governors as they are not fighting for the wellbeing of the citizens, saying that the “opposing APC leaders are attacking President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele because they are desperate to buy votes knowing that APC has failed.”

I rejected Obasanjo’s request to support Obi – ADC’s Kachikwu

The presidential flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo told him to work with Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 presidential election.

At a news conference on Friday in Abuja, Kachikwu claimed he turned down Obasanjo’s request. He said this while denying endorsing Obi for this month’s presidential election, adding that the former Anambra governor is not different from the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

Kachikwu said, “I’m not out of the race, I am running this race to the end and if anyone expects that they would hear me before the [2023] elections say that I, as a candidate, am endorsing, I am aligning, or I am pushing for another candidate, that persons are making a solid mistake.

Emefiele deceived Nigerians on naira swap, says Keyamo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, deceived Nigerians with the implementation of the new naira design.

He said Emefiele told Nigerians that the CBN would be carrying out a currency swap but ended up confiscating people’s money. Keyamo, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated, “There was a grand deception. You said it was a currency swap, what you are doing is currency confiscation, it’s not a swap. The swap is that I bring N1,000, and you give N1,000. I bring 5,000, you give me N5,000 of the new notes.

“But you said all of us should deposit all our money. At that time we deposited all our money, and the new notes were not available. I think that is where we also got it wrong as citizens. We should have insisted on the availability of the new notes before we deposited the old notes. “What happens to financial freedom; you have confiscated my money, and you have denied me the right over my money. That was the grand deception they sold to everybody.”

