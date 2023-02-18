Today’s Headlines: 5 Parties Collapse Structures For Atiku, Why I Dumped LP For APC- Bashir

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

5 Parties Collapse Structures For Atiku

Photo credit: channels television

Five political parties have collapsed their structures into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and thrown weight behind the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

They are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

(Photo credit: Google)

Why I Dumped LP For APC- Kano Gov Candidate

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Kano State Labour Party governorship candidate, Bashir Bashir, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, saying he was sidelined by the party. He, therefore, pledged his support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

While announcing his defection, Bashir said, “You will recall that on January 27, 2023, we issued a press release in which we expressed our concern that neither I as the Kano State governorship candidate nor any of my colleagues and associates were consulted on important decisions in the Labour Party.

Thousands Of Nigerians Rally A Week Before Crucial Vote

Photo credit: channels television

The frontrunners in Nigeria’s presidential candidates hit the campaign trail on Saturday, in a major push to convince voters a week before the polls.

More than 90 million people are registered to vote in Nigeria where President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution.

Osun Speaker, Owoeye Condemns Murder Of APC Member In Ilesa

Photo credit: daily post

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye has condemned the killing of Ebenezer Alaro, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa on Friday.

The Speaker in a statement by his Media Aide, Kunle Alabi also called on the Nigeria Police to leave no stone unturned in unravelling the circumstances leading to the murder of the deceased.

Again, Protesters Block Ore-Benin Expressway

Photo credit: p.m news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday advised motorists and other road users plying Ore-Benin Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State to find alternative routes as protesters have blocked the expressway again.

The protesters, kicking against the scarcity of redesigned naira notes, locked down the expressway and put born-fires to disrupt free flow of traffic.

Able-gist (

)