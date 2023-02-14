Today’s Headlines: 472 CSOs Hail Emefiele Over Feb 10 Deadline, Buhari Asks UAE to Lift Visa Ban

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

472 CSOs Hail Emefiele Over Feb 10 Deadline

A total of 472 civil society organisations in the country have hailed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for standing firm on the deadline for full implementation of the new naira policy, tasking him not to shirk in his responsibility of enthroning a sound economic policy for the country.

Source: Vanguard papers

The groups under the aegis of the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, at a press conference, Tuesday,in Abuja, claimed that Nigerians have started seeing the gains of the new naira policy of the federal government.

Recall that the group had last week, passed a Vote of confidence on the New Naira policy and on both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank Governor.

Photos Credit: Google

Buhari Asks UAE to Lift Visa Ban On Nigerians, Resume Flight tions Of Emirate Airline

The Nigerian government has requested that the United Arab Emirates lift its visa ban placed on travellers from the country.

Source: Saharareporters

President Muhammadu Buhari made the request in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

In October 2022, the country said it would no longer issue visas to Nigeria and 20 other African countries, although it did not give reasons for the ban.

In the same month, about 542 Nigerians were evacuated from the UAE and arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Zamfara Govt Orders All NGOs To Leave The State

The Zamfara Government has ordered all Non-Governmental Organisations to leave the state over what it described as “illegal activities” by these establishments.

Source: Channels TV

“It is further noted that the majority of these illegal NGOs have not registered with the state in line with the laid down rules and regulations of government. Some of them have also been found to be engaging in activities fueling insecurity in the state and its neighbourhood,” the state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Mamman Tsafe said in a statement Tuesday.

“Henceforth, the government orders all NGOs in the state to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately. Ministries and Departments of government have been ordered to stop any further relationships with any NGO, as punitive measures will be taken against any MDAs found having any relationships with such NGOs.

2023 presidency: Why G-5 governors have been silence – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

Source: PM

“So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action,” he said

Wike stated this at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Wike, who described Senator Lee Maeba, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State as an illiterate for claiming that the G-5 is dead.

Grewupwriter (

)