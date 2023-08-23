Today’s Headlines: 45 Ministers Not Adequate For Nigeria – APC Chieftain, Aliyu Audu; Labour Party Will Win Imo – Says Obi

45 ministers not adequate for Nigeria – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee of the party’s Presidential Transition Council, Aliyu Audu, has said 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu is not enough.

Audu said this on Wednesday while speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily.

While not stating a particular number of ministers to be appointed, he said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in a crisis.”

Audu asserted that during Bola Tinubu’s tenure as the governor of Lagos State, it was widely recognised that bringing governance closer to the people necessitated the establishment of additional local governments.

“A lot of people thought he was taking it too far but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years and how every other state has moved in 24 years.

“I’m not talking about potential. I’m not talking about what it used to be before but I’m talking about sheer growth between then and now,” he said.

Labour Party Will Win Imo, Says Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has declared that his party would win the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

He made the assertion in Owerri, the state capital at the flag off of the party’s campaigns for the poll. Obi said LP is known for “performance, excellence and credibility.”

Citing Abia State which the party controls as a product of good governance, Obi said the people of the state now have hope and were witnessing good governance because a “first class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

He described Senator Athan Achonu as the only governorship candidate of the party in Imo State and Julius Abure, as the only dully recognized and authentic national chairman of the party.

Obi urged the people of Imo State to come out en mass and vote Senator Achonu as the next governor of the state on November 11.

He highlighted that the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate in the state was credible.

Ondo backs NPC productivity initiative

Ondo State Government has pledged to support National Productivity Centre to activate productivity initiatives in the state.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated this during a courtesy visit by the delegation of the National Productivity Centre to him in Akure, Ondo State recently.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The state will give all the support needed to get the centre established in the state so individuals and enterprises in the state can benefit from all the productivity initiatives and programmes.”

The acting governor mentioned the plans to establish and engage the state in productivity initiatives.

He promised that he would give the centre all the necessary support to establish and carry out productivity initiatives in the state.

Eight killed as rival bandit groups clash in Benue

No fewer than eight people were reportedly killed by bandits in two communities of Chitto and Gbeji, in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals from the council told our correspondent on the phone that the casualty was recorded when the two rival bandit groups engaged in a killing spree.

The incident which started on Monday was said to have continued on Tuesday leading to the burning down of a market in the area.

The killing came barely 24 hours after a ward commander of the Benue State Livestock Guard was killed in the local government area.

