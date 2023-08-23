Today’s Headlines: 45 Ministers Not Adequate For Nigeria – Aliyu Audu; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

45 ministers not adequate for Nigeria – APC chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee of the party’s Presidential Transition Council, Aliyu Audu, has said 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu is not enough.

Audu said this on Wednesday while speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily.

While not stating a particular number of ministers to be appointed, he said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in a crisis.”

Audu asserted that during Bola Tinubu’s tenure as the governor of Lagos State, it was widely recognised that bringing governance closer to the people necessitated the establishment of additional local governments.

“A lot of people thought he was taking it too far but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years and how every other state has moved in 24 years.

“I’m not talking about potential. I’m not talking about what it used to be before but I’m talking about sheer growth between then and now,” he said.

Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

Photo Credit: Google

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

Group asks Tinubu to appoint youth minister from south-west

Photo Credit: The Cable

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in the south-west has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint the youth minister from the region.

Tinubu is yet to appoint a minister of youth.

On August 16 when the presidency released the list of ministers and their portfolios, Abubakar Momoh was assigned to the ministry of youth.

On August 20, the president redeployed Momoh to the ministry of Niger Delta development.

Egbetokun to Nigerians: Stop taking complaints against police to social media

Photo Credit: The Cable

Kayode Egbetokun, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), has urged Nigerians to stop taking complaints against police officers to social media.

Egbetokun spoke on Tuesday during stakeholders meeting at the headquarters of the police command in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of traditional and religious leaders; the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), leaders of the police community relations committee (PCRC), and Igbo and Hausa communities, among others in the state.

Egbetokun said Nigerians should feel free to report their complaints against the operatives to the commissioners of police or any other senior officer that would ensure justice is done.

Crownprincess (

)