Today’s Headlines: 34 years after, Obaseki pays ex-gov Alli’s benefits, Pick SAs from public service

34 years after, Obaseki pays ex-gov Alli’s benefits.

According to Punch news, The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has settled the benefits and gratuity of the former governor of the state, the late Prof. Ambrose Alli. This is coming 34 years after the demise of Alli.

Alli was the first Executive Governor of the former Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states) between 1979 and 1983 under the then Unity Party of Nigeria. Born on September 22, 1929, the renowned Medical Professor died on September 22, 1989.

Obaseki made this disclosure yesterday in Benin City on the occasion of the celebration of the award of the ‘Most Pension Friendly Governor in Nigeria,’ bestowed on him by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

Speaking on his commitment to the well-being of pensioners in the state by ensuring that their benefits are paid regularly, including outstanding pensions and gratuity, dating over 40 years, he revealed how the unpaid benefits of the former governor were settled last week by the state government.

According to Obaseki, “Last Saturday (August 19, 2023), the widow of former governor of Edo State, late Prof. Ambrose Alli, turned 80 years in Birmingham, United Kingdom. He has made a lot of sacrifices for us as a State.

Pick SAs from public service, LASG tells commissioners.

According to Punch news, The Lagos State Government has directed its commissioners and special advisers to appoint their support staff and special assistants from the state’s Public Service.

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular with Ref. No. CIR/HOS/’23/Vol.1/070, obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, said appointments of personal assistants from outside the state public service were not in line with the public service structure.

He stressed that personal assistants must be internally sourced from respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies “so as not to increase the wage bill of the government.”

“It is hereby notified for general information that appointments of personal assistants from outside the State Public Service by the Honourable Commissioners and Special Advisers, (Cabinet & Non-Cabinet Rank) in the discharge of their day-to-day functions, is not in line with the structure in the State Public Service as they will not be allowed any privileges nor permitted to view official documents.

“However, whilst noting that personal assistants play crucial roles in supporting political appointees towards effective service delivery, this all-important support staff can be internally sourced from Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the State by ensuring that qualified and competent Officers are assigned to them, so as not to increase the wage bill of the government.

NIMC boss retires, acting DG urged to clear NIN bottlenecks.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, to embark on a 90-day pre-retirement leave.

A statement from the Presidency also noted that Tinubu approved the immediate appointment of Bisoye Coker-Adesote as the new DG of the agency.

This move, according to the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, may usher a breath of fresh air into the national identity space. They noted that NIMC has been besieged by many issues that have proved too much to handle for the outgoing DG.

The statement from the Presidency stated that the outgoing DG’s leave was “with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023”.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps. This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

Commenting on the new appointments, the President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said, “He had a lot of issues which were concerns.

Neimeth appoints new MD.

According to Punch news, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has announced the appointment of Valentine Okelu as the company’s managing director/chief executive officer.

A statement from the firm said Okelu assumed duty on August 16, 2023, after the rectification of his appointment at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

According to the statement, Okelu graduated with distinction in Pharmacy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and holds a Master of Pharmacy degree from the same institution.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Advanced Programme and Strategic Marketing Management Programme.

It stated that he attended several executive programmes on marketing, strategy and management at the London Business School and the University of London.

“Okelu is a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, National Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria, International Pharmaceutical Federation, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association, Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals, USA and Member of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association,” the statement read.

