Today’s Headlines: 3 Dead In APC/PDP Violent Clash In Osun, Conflicting Naira Swap Directives: Anambra Traders Shut Down Markets

3 Dead In APC/PDP Violent Clash In Osun

No fewer than three people have been confirmed dead while dozens of others sustained injuries during a clash that erupted between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

It was gathered that the party members on Friday evening began shooting and mercilessly attacking themselves with guns, cutlasses, clubs, knives, broken bottles, charms, and other dangerous weapons in Osun East Senatorial District.

According to Tribune, during the clash, PDP members sources claimed that some armed political thugs from the APC camp attacked the residence of the homes of the father of the PDP candidate for the Ilesa East/Ilesa West/ Atakunmosa-East/Atakunmosa-West Federal Constituency, Olusanya Omirin, and the home of the father of the immediate past PDP Chairman of the State, Sunday Bisi in Ilesha East local government area of the state.

Conflicting Naira Swap Directives: Anambra Traders Shut Down Markets

Disturbed by the contin­ued refusal of banks to issue the new naira notes amidst trading of the notes and now totally re­fusing to accept the old curren­cies, traders across Anambra State shut down government recognised markets in the state, Saturday, February 18, 2023 in protest against the anomaly as Nigeria perceptively reels backwards into the Dark Ages.

The Nkwo Nnewi Market, the Nnewi Old and New Auto­mobile Spare parts market, Nwugo Market, Fairly Used Motorcycles Market, popularly known as Nwagbara Market, among others were closed as traders protested against conflicting directives over the naira.

Most of the banks in Nnewi and elsewhere and some pri­vate businesses did not open for business for fear of attack by angry customers or protesters.

Businesses had since been hampered due to the new naira issue while traders in Anam­bra had stopped accepting the old naira notes, an action that had increased suffering in the state.

Houses razed as petrol-laden tanker explodes in Ondo

A petrol-laden tanker, fell and caught fire in ldanre area of Ondo state, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Vanguard gathered last night, that the fire razed down the filling station and many houses.

An eyewitness account said that” the tanker, was at a filling station in the community to discharge the product into the underground tank of the filling station, through a big pipe when it caught fire.

“The tanker arrived at that petrol station this evening and as the workers in the station were discharging the fuel inside it into the underground tank, suddenly the fire began.

” It burnt down the filling station completely and the house beside the station was also burnt. But later the firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the fire.”

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and there was no casualty in the inferno.

Odulami added that” The timely intervention of the men of the state fire service prevent the fire from causing more havoc.

Police Arrest Armed Robbers, Recover Pistols In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said its officers from the Elemoro Division have nabbed one Famous Ogooluwa and Ibrahim Omoniyi while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspects were arrested around 1am on Thursday following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery in the Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the PPRO, include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, one Taofeek Soliu.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects, who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

we can’t adopt Atiku as our candidate – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF said it has so far resisted desperate attempt and cajoling by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP flag bearer to get its endorsement as the as the Northern candidate ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

A members of NEF, Ahaji Seidu Baba, revealed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday while denying claims that the Forum has adopted Atiku as the Northern consensus candidate for the presidential election.

Baba said the NEF has rebuffed all the scheming by Atiku to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North.

He dismissed the claims that the NEF’s 10th Anniversary was to adopt Atiku as consensus candidate for the North.

“Atiku has no credentials to be a sole Northern Presidential candidate,” Baba said.

“There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.

Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

“There is no way Atiku can be a Northern candidate, because he does not know them and we do not know him.”

“It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection and that was the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

Presidential election: El-Rufai will betray you – Tinubu warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

The APC chieftain accused Buhari of allowing evil individuals to use him to fight the APC.

El-Rufai said those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their own candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

The attackers, who were said to have rained live bullets on their victims’ buildings, were said to have shot and injured scores of people during the hour-long shooting spree in the area where the attacks took place.

Omirin’s octogenarian father was said to have escaped by whiskers, while Bisi’s father was said to have been smuggled out of the house to avoid being killed by the attackers.

The situation, however, was said to have thrown people living nearby into a panic, with many of them evacuating their homes to avoid being killed or injured in the violent attacks.

In addition, a PDP member identified as Kolawole revealed that two of his party’s members were killed in Ilesha by APC members and charged the authorities with apprehending the perpetrators.

