Today’s Headlines: 2023:Tinubu’ll Take Care Of Igbos Like Buhari is Doing–Umahi;Rising petrol price hits N300 per litre

Tinubu’ll Take Care Of Igbos Like Buhari Is Doing–Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would take care of Igbos as President Muhammadu Buhari has done.

Umahi said Igbos have a lot to benefit from Tinubu if he wins the presidential election next month.

He spoke at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area.

Umahi recalled that Tinubu took care of Igbos while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

Rising petrol price hits N300 per litre

The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, grew worse across the country on Thursday, as massive queues were witnessed in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Nasarawa, Minna, among other places.

Oil marketers stated that the scarcity became worse due to the fact that dealers could hardly access the product from the only two depots that were dispensing the commodity in Lagos State as of Thursday.

The few filling stations, particularly those of independent marketers, that dispensed the commodity on Thursday, sold it at between N250/litre and N300/litre, depending on area of purchase.

There won’t be devt without peace — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday there could be no development without peace, as both complement each other.

He stated this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while granting audience to the Director General of Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

The President, who on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for strengthening of peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Kano throat ailment kills 25, FG begins probe

An outbreak of diphtheria infection in Kano State since last week Friday has, as of Thursday, claimed not less than 25 lives, The PUNCH reports.

Our correspondent learnt that the child killer disease, first recorded in the state in late 2022 is being treated as an outbreak at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

According to medical experts, diphtheria infection is a serious infection of the nose and throat, which is easily preventable by vaccines.

The signs and symptoms of diphtheria, according to the experts, may include, sore throat, hoarseness, swollen glands (enlarged lymph nodes) in the neck, difficulty breathing or rapid breathing, nasal discharge, fever and tiredness.

