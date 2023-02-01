Today’s Headlines: 2023: Why Wike’s G5 governors’ endorsement will be irrelevant – Shehu Sani; Kwankwaso: I will end corruption in fuel subsidy, if elected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Wike’s G5 Govs Endorsement’ll Be Irrelevant–Sani

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Ahead of the presidential election, a former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, says Governor Nyesom Wike-led G5 governors are playing hard to get.

Sani also said their endorsement would soon become irrelevant as voters might have made up their minds about their preferred candidates.

The statement was contained in a post his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Recall that the G5 Governors have been engaged in a political battle with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over control of the party.

As a result, they refused to openly support him for the forthcoming presidential election.

I’ll End Corruption–Rabiu

Photo Credit: The Nation

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso has promised to tackle the issue of the persistent fuel crisis across the nation if given a chance to govern the country.

The NNPP candidate who made the remark in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday lamented that some major power brokers in the country were benefitting from the illegality in the petroleum sector and that he would do everything within his power to block all the loopholes.

Kwankwaso spoke during the Southwest Development Stakeholders Forum, held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan. He said Nigerians are going through difficulties buying petrol at exorbitant rates, despite the huge sum of money being committed to fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Why Varsities Should Allow Students To Vote, By Obi

Photo Credit: The Nation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on the authorities not to disenfranchise over three million Nigerian students who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming presidential election.

He made the call yesterday during a meeting with observers from the European Union, Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM). He said about 3.5 million students may not exercise their voting right if at least one week’s holiday is not given to enable them to return to their area of registration.

He said: “I am sure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will do the right thing. I am sure the universities will give them the break to go and vote. It is important because it is about their future this election is about these young people and I’m sure they will allow them to go and vote. We will continue to mention it to them as we go along.”

Two Arrested For Kidnapping 2 Children

Photo Credit: Pm

Two suspected kidnappers identified as Nura Auwal and Abubakar Lawal have been arrested by the police in Kano for kidnapping of two children in Kano.

Two children who were their victims were also rescued, Kano Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects were Nura Auwal, 22, of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano and Abubakar Lawal, 22, of Bachirawa Quarters Kano.

“On Jan. 26, we received an information from Isyaku Salisu and Auwal Sale, residents of Bachirawa Quarters Ungogo Local Government Kano, that their children, Umar Isyaku, 3 and Aliyu Auwal, 4, were kidnapped.

PrinceAI (

)