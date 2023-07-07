Today’s Headlines: 2023: Tinubu’s victory has come to stay –Jaji, APC chieftain, PDP must not go down – Bode

2023: Tinubu’s victory has come to stay –Jaji, APC chieftain

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Mallam Ahmed Moyosore (Moyo) Jaji, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area. In this interview, he insisted that no election in the world is without flaws and dismissed the recent European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) report on the 2023 election. He insists that the victory of Tinubu has come to stay and that whatever flaws noticed during the election cannot take pre-eminence over societal wellbeing. He also discussed other national issues.

The 2023 general elections are done with but a lot of issues still surround the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission and how promises were made and not fulfilled, especially regarding the real-time upload of the presidential election result on the INEC viewing portal (IRev), which gave room for doubt and suspicion on the integrity and transparency of the election, what is your take?

People may accuse me of bias because I am an All Progressives Congress (APC) member but I think what happened was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outsmarted the politicians. The courts have affirmed that INEC is at liberty to decide how, when and the manner of declaring election results. Intelligence report suggests that there were sinister plots to manipulate the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) by some political parties so that whatever INEC uploads to the IRev the BVAS will download a different thing that will favour those behind the manipulation. There is an audio tape where some principal opposition leaders were discussing how to beat the system before the election. We are not surprised by how some of the opposition reacted because what INEC did was a surprise.

G5: PDP must not go down – Bode George

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

Photo Credit: Google

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

Suspended Adamawa REC trial commences July 12

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has charged the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, to court.

Ari, during the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State, had illegally declared Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress, the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election, prompting the police to arrest Ari.

A statement on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, said it had reviewed the case file sent to the commission by the police and had filed a six-count against Ari.

He added that the case would be heard at the Adamawa State High Court on July 12, 2023.

Excitement In Aba As Otti Hands Over Road Projects To Contractors

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

UMUAHIA – The commercial city of Aba, Abia State, went agog on Wednesday as Governor Alex Otti kicked off the handing over of nine road projects to different contractors in a man­ner described by the residents of the city as novel.

The process of rejuvenating Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, kicked off in earnest on Wednesday with the handover of nine road works to different con­tractors by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The governor, who was accom­panied by his Special Adviser on Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, defied the afternoon showers as he toured the degenerated roads across the Aba metropolis.

Crownprincess (

)