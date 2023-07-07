Today’s Headlines: 2023 Presidential Election Remains National Disgrace-ex-NPA, Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

2023 presidential election remains national disgrace, says ex-NPA ﻿

M/DA Senior lawyer and former director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Okey Chidolue from Anambra State has bared his mind on what he thinks about the February 25, 2023 presidential election which he sees as national disgrace.

He said that Nigerians had continued to complain about corrupt Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), putting National Assembly aside which in actual fact should have, according to him, taken a bigger chunk of the blame.

Dr Chidolue disclosed that it was the National Assembly which promulgated the Act that gave INEC the authority to act the way it did.

“Let the truth be told. When we Nigerians complain about corrupt and inept INEC, we forget and most often absolve our National Assembly, which is actually the Enabler-in-Chief that crafted an insidious 2022 Electoral Act that made it possible for INEC to do what they did.

“The 2022 Act, as amended, which is supposed to be a refreshing departure from our sordid past, actually gave a free pass to a president-elect by exempting him from defending his INEC mandate in court before being sworn in as Commander-in-Chief. What a travesty!!!

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

Election Tribunal Reserves Judgement In Petition Challenging Adamawa Senator, Abbo’s Victory

Adamawa State senator, Elisha Abbo, is set to know fate, as the election petition tribunal has reserved judgement on an application seeking his removal.

Senator Abbo became infamous when he manhandled a breastfeeding mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja in 2019.

The tribunal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State on Friday, adjourned for judgment, a petition filed by Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna, challenging the election of Senator Abbo.

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Aloysius O. Okuma, reserved the judgment for a later date to be communicated to parties after the petitioner and respondents had adopted their final written addresses.

Rev. Amos Yohanna, who contested election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), dragged the incumbent Sen Abbo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before tribunal challenging the election which brought him to back to the Senate.

Soldiers kill 4 kidnappers in Zamfara, rescue 24 abducted persons.

The army headquarters in Abuja, said soldiers on internal security operations in the north west part of the country have killed four kidnappers and rescued 24, abducted persons at Kabugu Lamba village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The rescued victims including a child regained their freedom during a rescue operation by troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West tions Hadarin Daji.Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said “Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West tions Hadarin Daji have in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of today 7 July 2023 rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

The gallant troops led by the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, stalked and swooped on the bandits, annihilating 4 of them in a ferocious fire fight that ensued.

The victims, including a minor, 9 females and 14 males have been extricated and evacuated from the kidnappers’ hideout by the troops.

