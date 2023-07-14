Today’s Headlines: 2023 presidential election remains in contest — LP DG, Osuntokun, Obi decries endless bloodletting across Nigeria

2023 presidential election remains in contest — LP DG, Osuntokun

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has said that the February 25 Presidential Election for which Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as a winner is still in the contest.

He also said because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to meet citizens’ expectations in spite of the huge resources expended to execute the watershed election, adding that the National Chairman of the Commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu should be sacked.

“It is now only logical, bolstered by the final Observer Group reports, that the International Community take immediate and appropriate punitive action against Prof Mahmud Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye and other top administrative and field staff of INEC, directly complicit, in the desecration of these elections.

“We also demand unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from Office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and the commencement of forensic financial investigation, into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and Donors’ funds received by INEC.

“Not least of which is the N300 billion appropriated from the National purse, as well as other funds and materials, received from International Donor Agencies,” he stated.

Obi decries endless bloodletting across Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 Election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over what he described as the endless bloodletting and the killing of innocent Nigerians nationwide.

He appealed to the government to up their game and rejigg the security architecture and show greater concern for human life.

Obi said this in a tweet on Thursday. He explained that the rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodlettings, particularly in the North Central and South East part of the country was becoming very worrisome.

He said, “The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives.

Obi noted that the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report shows that over 1230 Nigerians were killed 79 of them security operatives with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone.

He said, “With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately, the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

Police Nab Attackers Of Apostle Suleman’s Convoy

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Yusuf Ismael Isah, 32 years old man from Okene, Kogi State, for attacking the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, on October 21, 2022, along Benin – Auchi road, wherein six people, including three police personnel were gruesomely murdered.

This followed an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the 7-man gang were gunned-down in separate encounters with the Police and the other four are at large.

Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State was arrested with five Ak47 Rifles, two K2 Assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs all found in his apartment.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said investigations revealed that the suspect was part of the 7-man gang responsible for the attack on the convoy of the Apostle and some of the rifles found in his possession were in fact rifles snatched from the three police officers slain during the October 21, 2022 attack.

Speaking to the journalists, the suspect confessed that he joined the vicious gang in 2021 after he was freed from Olokuta Correctional Center where he was on remand since 2019 for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Senate Approves $800m World Bank Loan For FG

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Senate on Thursday approved $800 million World Bank loan request by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the consideration of the loan by the Committee of the Whole during Thursday’s plenary.

Venomnews (

)