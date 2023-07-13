Today’s Headlines: 2023 presidential election: Let all offenders submit themselves for prosecution – Chidolue, Tinubu writes Senate, seeks approval for $800m loan requested by Buhari from World Bank.

2023 presidential election: Let all offenders submit themselves for prosecution – Chidolue

Former Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Dr Okey Chidolue in Nnewi, Anambra State recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had not long ago called for the prosecution of 2023 election offenders, describing it as a brilliant pronouncement.

In his analysis, the problem with the pronouncement was that about ninety percent of the offenders might be permanent and ad hoc staff of the election umpire.

He queried who would provide necessary prosecution details for the prosecutors.

Dr Chidolue noted that the Electoral Act, as amended, provided for dereliction of duty by election officials. He insisted that dereliction of duty was a shameful failure to fulfil one’s official obligations.

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks approval for $800m loan requested by Buhari from World Bank. ﻿

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to permit his administration to go ahead with the processing of a $800m loan facility from the World Bank requested by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to finance the National Safety Net Programme.

The president’s request was in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.

About two weeks before the end of his administration in May, Mr Buhari requested the approval of the Senate to obtain a loan facility of $800m from the World Bank to be distributed to poor and vulnerable households.

The then Ahmad Lawan-led Senate referred the request to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, but the committee did not report to the Senate before the administration’s tenure ended on 29 May.

In the letter, Mr Tinubu noted that the reason for obtaining the loan facility is to “expand coverage of shock responsive safety net support for all and vulnerable Nigerians” and “to meet the cost of their basic needs.”

South-East Leaders To Meet Tinubu For Kanu’s Release – Ubah

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, says South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been in detention for about two years now and Ubah believes his release will help reduce insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

“There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president and we will tick his leniency and see if it is going to be possible to plead with him to have Nnamdi Kanu released,” Ubah said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

“We have taken that position and for also some of us in the Senate, we have our caucus, we have also taken that position.”

The lawmaker noted that Kanu’s release is part of the discussion to put on table once they are able to get into talks with the President.

Kogi poll: PDP women’s leader cautions politicians to eschew violence

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, a People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) women leader, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has called on political actors in the state to eschew violence stressing that Kogi state is greater than the ambition of any individual .

The women leader while reacting to allegations of extra judicial killings in the state in a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja said political actors should realise that anyone who unjustly takes the life of other will draw the wrath of God.

Princess Grace Iye Adejoh said youths who allowed themselves to be used as thugs should learn a lesson from the recent killing of Kabir Bala otherwise known, as Okwo by security agents that ‘ he who kills by the sword will die by the sword.’

Okwo, a notorious criminal was said to be responsible for the killing and setting ablaze of the PDP women leader during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

