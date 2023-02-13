Today’s Headlines: 2023 presidency: Wike-Atiku will unite against APC – PDP, INEC to Meet Party Leaders Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 presidency: Wike-Atiku will unite against APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not ruling out the possibility of last-minute reconciliation between Governor Nyesom Wike and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The hostility involving the Rivers helmsman and the former Vice President, who has kept his cool, started shortly after the May 2022 special convention in Abuja. A strong contender, Wike refused to take his loss to Atiku lightly as he unleashed a series of tirades against “our enemies”, a veiled reference to the winner and associates.

The vociferous politician has used every platform – flag-off or commissioning of projects, the media, interviews, public gatherings – to attack PDP leaders. Reiterating his stance on power shift to the South during a speech last November, Wike informed his supporters that he would, in January, announce the flagbearer they should vote for on February 25.

INEC to meet party leaders today

The Independent National Electoral Commission is scheduled to meet leaders of the various political parties today (Monday), ahead of the forthcoming presidential election and the National Assembly elections slated for February 25.

Source: The Nation Newspapers

The meeting which will take place inside the commission’s conference room is expected to review preparations for the general elections and possibly take feedback from the political parties on their state of preparedness for the polls.

The meeting is expected to be attended by national chairmen and national secretaries of the 18 registered political parties fielding candidates in the elections. Meanwhile, the commission has said it planned to decongest polling units that are overcrowded to allow for a stress-free voting exercise during the forthcoming elections.

NSCDC warns youths against disruption of the electoral process

The Commandant, of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, Muhammad Muazu, has warned youths in the state against being used as instruments of violence during the general elections.

Source: Vanguard News

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ikor Oche, on Sunday in Gusau. Muazu who met with youths organizations on Saturday said as leaders of tomorrow, the youths should not succumb to the prompting of unpatriotic elements to jeopardize their future and destabilize the state.

He said that no nation would progress without the active and positive contributions of its youth population. The commandant, therefore, advised the youths to be law abiding and desist from any form of restiveness, protest, or any action capable of jeopardizing the peace of the society. Muazu also cautioned against hiding behind the current scarcity of fuel and Naira notes to foment trouble for cheap political goals.

Arrest Abuja collapsed building developers, REDAN tells FG

The President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Aliyu Wammako, has called for the arrest of the developers involved in the recent building collapse in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Source: Punch Newspapers

He said, “Most of the iron rods used in the building were iron 12, and were supposed to be iron 16 for that purpose. The professional who supervised the building should be arrested because he is an architect of the collapse.”

According to Wamakko, professionals do not need to compromise at the expense of human lives. “The most important issue is that this area belongs to Federal Housing Authority, but it is under the FCT administration. There are different issues here, areas that are supposed to be residential and areas that are supposed to be commercial,” he noted.

