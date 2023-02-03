Today’s Headlines: 2023 Presidency; APC Plans To Disrupt Election-PDP, Jonathan, Others To Attend Mbazulike Amechi’s Tribute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC plans to disrupt election, PDP cries out.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation on Friday accused the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, of sending his campaign officials to unleash hate speech against prominent leaders in the north and other parts of the country in a desperate bid to incite Nigerians, according to the main opposition, to cause insurrection and disrupt the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesperson, which noted how the ruling party flag bearer, “who is heavily agonized by his looming defeat in the 2023 general elections, having been rejected by Nigerians,” has now resorted to incendiary statements as well as deploying top members of his campaign, including a serving governor, to insult and condemn prominent Nigerian leaders as a ploy to trigger crisis in the polity.

Buhari, Jonathan, others to attend Amechi’s tribute.

Photo credit: Punchng

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the activities for the funeral of elder statesman and First Republic politician, Mbazulike Amechi.

Also expected at the event is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is to serve as the chairman of the occasion, while the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had been penciled down as the special guests of honour.

Photo credit: Google

The ‘Day of Tribute’ for the First Republic Minister of Ation would also host the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

If You Don’t Want G5, You Will Fail, Wike Warns PDP.

Photo credit: Channel

The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that those within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who don’t want the success of the G5 will fail.Governor Wike said this during the party’s campaign rally at Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

The G5 also known as the ‘Integrity Group’ is a coalition of disgruntled governors who opposed the party’s choice of leadership under the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as well as the non-inclusivity of the southern members. They include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). While addressing the party faithful on the ground on Friday, Wike claimed the G5 is an integral part of the party’s success which can not be easily displaced.

Gov Bello Swears In Justice Majebi As Kogi Chief Judge.

Photo credit: Leadership

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has sworn-in Justice Josiah Majebi as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House in Lokoja on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

“We can get more accomplished with determination and courage in the quest for an egalitarian society,” the governor said.

He noted that the Chief Judge was a product of due process, explaining that his inauguration followed the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

