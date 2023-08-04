Today’s Headlines: 2023 Polls Remain Most Credible In Nigeria-Tinubu, Yakubu, Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems.

Again, Tinubu Says 2023 Polls Remain Most Credible In Nigeria

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday made his first appearance at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his inauguration as president, where he adjudged the election that brought him to power as the most credible ever in the history of Nigeria.

Tinubu said he is so convinced, de­spite existing legal battles in court chal­lenging the process.

He said, “Yes, we are facing challeng­es in the court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory”.

­Speaking about the affairs of the party which had produced former governor of Kano, Ab­dullahi Ganduje as chairman, Tinubu said the party has a re­sponsibility to promote unity, sta­bility and love among members.

According to him, being elected to serve is an opportu­nity to fulfill your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers.

“To be sure that Nigeria re­mains the focal point of our do­mestic and foreign policies. You are the drivers of the party, when we have all other passengers, the drivers and co-passenger must not fall asleep and the break working. Party loyalty becomes very important”, he said.

Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, met in Lagos on Thursday with the commission’s administrative secretaries to review the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said the meeting was to identify some of the administrative issues that affected INEC’s performance in the last general elections.

He said, “This meeting is to identify the areas of strength with a view to consolidating where necessary.

“Also, the meeting with the administrative officials was to identify the weakness, in other to come up with actionable recommendations for improvement in future elections“

Therefore, based on the feedback from the public, the commission has also identified these challenges and how to resolve them for future elections.

“Among them were late arrival of election materials to some polling units, inefficient service at polling units by trained officials, management of the BVAS technology, and insecurity of facilities and personnel,” he said.

Yakubu explained that to achieve prompt collation of poll results nationwide at the appointed hour, the administrative officers in their respective states must get their logistics right.

Photo credit: Google

Court Dismisses NYSC’s Objection in Mbah’s Suit.

Photo credit: Thisday

Enugu State Governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, has continued to triumph over allegations of forging the certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the latest being the dismissal of the preliminary objection filed by the corps against the N20 billion suit he slammed on it by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate has been a subject of controversy between him and the NYSC. Recall that the corps had on February 1, 2023, written a letter signed by its Director of Certifications, Ibrahim Muhammad, saying the certificate belonging to Mbah was not issued by the corps.

This made Mbah to sue the NYSC and Muhammad for N20 billion, demanding compensation for what he described as conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts. Apart from N20 billion damages, the governor is seeking a declaration that he participated in the NYSC scheme for one calendar year a call-up letter numbered FRN/2001/800351 with the Lagos code LA/01/1532. He said this was why he was issued a certificate of national service numbered A808297 upon completing his service year in 2003.

The governor is further seeking a declaration that NYSC and its director for corps certification “conspired by fraudulent design, suppressed, and misrepresented facts” in voiding his certificate of national service. He said: “The predominant purpose of the deceitful misrepresentation was intended albeit to inflict damages in legal profession, politics, business, as it was to unlawfully profit the defendants.”In an affidavit submitted in support of his counterclaim, his lawyers said the governor returned to Nigeria to practise as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court after bagging a law degree from the University of East London in 2000. They said he applied and was admitted into the Bar Part I programme of the Nigerian Law School.

Ganduje, New APC Nat’l Chair, Pledges To Promote Party Unity.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the imme­diate past governor of Kano State, on Thursday, in Abuja emerged the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a pledge to promote party unity and defend its rising electoral value.

Spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Ajibola Basiru, was also on Thurs­day elected as the secretary of the ruling APC.

The election of Ganduje and Sen. Basiru followed the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyio­la Omisore as the national chairman and secretary of the party some weeks ago.

Abubakar Kyari, the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), and Festus Fuanter has been acting as the chair­man and secretary of the party, respectively, since the resignation of Adamu and Omisore.

Ganduje, who stepped in as substantive national chair­man, was roundly endorsed by leaders of the party including President Bola Ahmed Tinu­bu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly and governors of the APC under the aegis of Progressive Gov­ernors Forum.

Accepting the task of lead­ing the APC as its national chairman, Ganduje promised to pursue more reforms to strengthen the party, pledging to ensure internal party de­mocracy is entrenched under his watch.

“Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legis­lative seats we currently hold.

Crownprinces2 (

)