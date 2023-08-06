Today’s Headlines: 2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu; Sit-At-Home Protest Is Dead

2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections.

He stated that there would be an improvement in the forthcoming circle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the commission is satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the commission.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day review of the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss disclosed that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the Nation’s elections would be tested in the coming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

Sit-At-Home Protest Is Dead, Buried In Southeast Nigeria; Nnamdi Kanu Has Spoken –IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejiofor | Sahara Reporters

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reiterated that the sit-at-home protest is dead and buried in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Therefore, the order by Kanu announcing its total cancelation is final.

Ejiofor on Sunday said that whoever wishes to voluntarily observe any form of illegal sit-at-home should critically assess the unquantifiable damages arising therefrom.

They should rather welcome Kanu’s pronouncement canceling the order.

He also asked the people of the region to reject what he described as dangerous tendencies of criminal elements using Kanu’s name to dupe the gullible and vulnerable.

Ganduje’s Emergence Brewing Tension In PDP, LP – APC Professionals Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Council has chided the ranks of opposition parties in the country, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They have equally chided the Labour Party (LP) for coming under intense pressure over the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory message co-signed by its National Director Seyi Bamigbade and National Deputy Director, Abba Rabbeu, who also served as Senior Special Assistant On Political Awareness to former Governor Ganduje.

The APC Council said the opposition parties were currently jittery over the newly-elected chairman, who wields an array of experience in the management of humans and resources.

“As he has assured, he would hit the ground running by ensuring a genuine reconciliation among various factions across the country who are aggrieved from the outcomes of the 2023 general elections.

“We do not doubt that this leadership will record a huge success and contribute meaningfully to the Renewed Hope agenda of His Excellency, Bola Tinubu to all Nigerians”.

Impeachment plot: We will reconcile Obaseki, Shaibu, Edo PDP chair assures

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, has assured that he and other leaders of the party will l reconcile Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Aziegbemi assured chieftains of PDP in Edo were working behind the scene to quickly resolve the face-off between Obaseki and Shaibu.

He said: “No PDP lawmaker in Edo State House of Assembly has informed me of any move to impeach the Deputy Governor. As a party, we are not aware of the impeachment plot.

“We will soon get over the disagreement between Governor Obaseki and Comrade Shaibu, as we are making efforts but you do not expect me to give the details on the pages of the newspaper.”

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of APC in Edo Victor Osehobo however said Obaseki’s aspiration to become a godfather would fail because he was patient to learn from his political leaders.

