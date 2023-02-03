Today’s Headlines: 2023: No Alternative To APC, Says Niger Gov., Osinbajo Inaugurates Sokoto-based Females Academy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No Alternative To APC, Says Niger Gov.

Photo credit: Leadership

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that despite the challenges being faced under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, the party will be victorious in the election.

The governor disclosed this during an interactive session with Kogi State indigenes resident in Niger state at a forum organized by the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi at the Idris Legbo Kutigi international conference hall, Minna.

The governor said there is serious hope ahead if APC is voted in because the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be a listening leader who cares for all.

Osinbajo Inaugurates Sokoto-based Females’ Academy.

Photo credit: Leadership

The education of young girls should not just be a top priority, our children must also be taught the highest standards of honesty, piety, and hard work, in order to build a healthier, happier and more prosperous society.

These views were expressed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the virtual inauguration of the school-based management board of Adawiyya Girls Academy, Minannata community, in Sokoto State.

Acknowledging the brainchild of the academy, Hajia Rabiatu Adawiyya, from whose name the school is endowed, Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said despite the fact that she did not undergo formal education, she “understood a reality that even the best minds are only just realizing, that when you educate a girl, you educate a whole society.”

Gombe NNPP chair defects to APC.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Gombe State chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abdullahi Umar, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The NNPP has taken the main opposition status in the state House of Assembly, as it has taken over from the Peoples Democratic Party which has four in the 24-member house.

Our correspondent reports that the Gombe NNPP, through its governorship candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki, has welcomed thousands of defectors from the APC and the PDP.

However, according to a press statement made available to our correspondent by the party’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, “Umar (the state chairman of the party) announced his defection after meeting Governor Yahaya Inuwa at his residence today (Thursday).”

Prove your mettle, ensure victory for Tinubu, Dayo Israel tells Rivers chapter.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has urged members of the Rivers State chapter to prove their mettle and ensure that the party wins the state, saying that they should elect the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election.

Israel made the call, while inaugurating the Rivers State chapter of the Jagaban Movement, a national grassroots youth mobilization unit structured into Regions, States, LGAs, Wards, and Polling Units, to mobilize young voters in favour of Asiwaju Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the 2023 polls.

Israel has since the inauguration of the APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council last month in Kaduna State, continued his tour of the country to flag off local youth mobilization efforts organized under the Jagaban Movement.

Photo credit: Google

