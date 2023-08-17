Today’s Headlines: 2023 Imo Guber: Uzodinma, Okorocha Renew Rivalry, Tinubu Celebrates IBB At 82

2023 Imo Guber: Uzodinma, Okorocha Renew Rivalry Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

In anticipation of the November Governorship election in Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma and former governor Rochas Okorocha have rekindled their rivalry.

Recently in Owerri, the battle between the two escalated with the release of a panel report indicting Okorocha and others for the alleged forceful takeover of lands. This development has intensified accusations and counter-accusations between the Okorocha and Uzodimma camps.

The Uzodimma camp asserts that the governor is acting appropriately and isn’t engaged in witch hunting. They emphasize that Uzodimma is simply continuing the actions initiated by his predecessor and is determined to reclaim the land. They dismiss criticisms and maintain their commitment to the legal process.

On the other hand, Okorocha’s camp portrays Uzodimma’s actions as insincere. They raise questions about Uzodimma’s handling of other panels he claimed to set up. The Okorocha camp suggests that Uzodimma’s motives are connected to the upcoming November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election. They argue that Uzodimma is attempting to diminish the influence of Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, and former governor Emeka Ihedioha due to their lack of endorsement for his second term. Photo Credits: Google

Tinubu Celebrates IBB At 82

Photo Credit: The Nation paper

In a different context, President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the 82nd birthday of former Military president, General Ibrahim Babangida. Tinubu acknowledged Babangida’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s development, highlighting his role in creating many states. Tinubu’s statement also recognized Babangida’s service in various capacities within the Nigerian army, including his role as Chief of Army Staff during the Nigerian Civil War.

APC Will Reclaim Kano From NNPP – Deputy Senate President Photo Credit: The Cable

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will regain control of Kano state from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The NNPP, led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, secured the governorship and two senatorial seats in the state during the general election. Barau, the APC candidate, won the third senatorial seat. The APC is currently contesting the victory of Abba Yusuf, the incumbent governor, at the election petition tribunal in Kano.

During a visit by a delegation from the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC) in Kano, Barau Jibrin expressed optimism that the tribunal will rule in favor of the APC.

Nasarawa: Tribunal Admits More Documents Against Gov Sule Source: Punch papers

In Nasarawa state, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has admitted additional documents against the victory of the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the 2023 governorship election. Dr. David Ombugadu, the People’s Democratic Party candidate and petitioner, contested Governor Sule’s victory after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner.

During the hearing in Lafia, INEC presented additional documents as requested by the tribunal. The INEC representative, Ama Ibom Agwu, Deputy Director of Software and Training, presented forms and reports, including a certificate of compliance, forms EC8A, iREV copy report, and forms EC8A for specific polling units.

Savigny (

)