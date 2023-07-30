Today’s Headlines: 2023 elections was a charade-Catholic Church, Atiku meets PDP stakeholders in Abuja

2023 elections was a charade-Catholic Church

Like the European Union (EU) Report on the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Church election observer group has described the 2023 general elections as the worst in the history of Nigeria’s electoral system despite having an improved electoral act, financial support from local and international partners, improved technology and enough human capital, as well as massive support from Nigerians.

The Church insisted that there should be punishment for people who compromised the system that resulted in manipulated outcome of the elections.

The church said its position on the election was based on the report of its team from the Church and Society Department of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and Caritas Nigeria, that were dispatched across the country to monitor the general elections, which was presented to the public on Friday in Abuja.

Director, Church and Society Department of CSN who is also the Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, told journalists at the public presentation of the 2023 General Election Observation Report in Nigeria, in Abuja, on Friday, that the elections witnessed violence, intimidation, disenfranchisement, vote-buying, logistics challenges, and several other things that affected the credibility of the election including the perceived compromise from security agencies that aided the activities of hoodlums.

Atiku meets PDP stakeholders in Abuja

The leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) met privately on Saturday in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting remained sketchy, sources close to AIT revealed that the party leaders were allegedly united in charting a new course, geared towards repositioning the party and reconciling aggrieved members.

The governors, however, commit to cooperating with the party’s policies and decisions, with the ultimate goal of improving Nigerian’s living conditions.

In attendance was the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, and other stakeholders.

Police Arrest Ex-Banker For N14.9m Fraud In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, 35, for allegedly defrauding John Nnamdi and Obasogie Osagieduwa of over N14.9m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect who was sacked by her employer, a commercial bank, two years ago defrauded the victims under the pretence of helping them to get new notes.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 20 by operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau while acting on a complaint of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent conversion and stealing reported by the victims.

Sanwo-Olu Salutes Bamidele On 60th Birthday

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on his 60th birthday celebration.

The Governor described Senator Bamidele, who was a two-term commissioner in Lagos State as a democrat, a tireless fighter for a good course, and a firm believer in responsive government. He clocked 60 on Saturday, July 29.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Senator Bamidele deserved all the accolades on his Diamond Jubilee for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

He said: “Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele’s Diamond Jubilee birthday is an opportunity for me and the people of Lagos State to appreciate God for the impactful and purposeful life that MOB has lived, especially his service to our dear state, Lagos and our nation, Nigeria.

“Senator Bamidele deserved to be celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State. Though he is from Ekiti State by origin, he served Lagos State passionately for 11 years as Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, as well as Commissioner for Information and Strategy. During this period, he distinguished himself in public office as a brilliant lawyer, seasoned politician, information manager, and administrator.

