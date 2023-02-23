Today’s Headlines: 2023 Elections- Don’t Allow Obi To Escape- LP To Nigerians; Biden Calls For Peaceful Election In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Don’t Allow Obi To Escape- LP To Nigerians

Labour Party (LP) has urged Nigerians to vote massively for its presidential flag-bearer Peter Obi on Saturday.

Director of Administration, Obi-datti Presidential Campaign Council, Arch. Mike Nwafor made the appeal on Thursday in a press conference in Ifite-dunu, saying Nigerians could not afford to allow Obi to escape becoming Nigeria’s next President.

Biden Calls For Peaceful, Transparent Election In Nigeria

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Thursday for Nigeria’s presidential election on Saturday to be peaceful and transparent.

The U.S. president also urged candidates and parties to accept the results as announced by the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Urges Nigerians To Ensure Peaceful Polls

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully at the upcoming general elections.

Lawan also urged them to turn up at their polling units on the appointed days to responsibly exercise their civic responsibility and democratic right to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the State and Federal levels.

NYSC Withdraws Corp Members In 3 Imo Councils

Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Imo State, Prof. Syl Agu, has expressed concerns over the withdrawal of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as ad hoc staff in three local government areas over security challenges.

She mentioned the affected councils as Orsu, Orlu and Okigwe.

YPP Denies Collapsing Structure For Tinubu In Southwest

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has said that news making the rounds that it has collapsed its structure in the Southwest to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is untrue.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, the party described the news as “a figment of the imagination of shameless political desperados”.

