Today’s Headlines: 2023 Elections- Adeleke Directs Security To Arrest Hoodlums, PDP, APC In Chase For Osun Voters

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke Directs Security To Arrest Hoodlums

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Ahead of Saturday’s election, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified criminals across the state.

Addressing service chiefs during the first Osun State Security Council meeting under his administration, Adeleke stated that a peaceful poll on Saturday and beyond would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and enhance further realisation of good governance.

Photo Credit: Google

PDP, APC In Chase For Osun Voters

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The political situation is quite tense in Osun State as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, the two dominant political parties engage in last minute chase for votes.

Both parties have traded blames and counter allegations, all in a bid to win the hearts and minds of the Osun electorates.

Anambra Command Launches Manhunt For Corps Member

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Anambra State Police Command has declared one Emeh Daniel wanted for the offences of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

According to a statement on Monday, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Daniel is a member of the National Youths Service Corps, with state code number AN/22A/3323, attached to the state police command.

Judiciary Hammer Falls On Ebonyi Ebubeagu As Residents Lament Rights Abuses

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Ebonyi State security network, ‘Ebubeagu,’ was disbanded by a Federal High Court on February 14 for human rights abuses. Three days later, the state government hinted that the state’s House of Assembly had signed into law another two sets of vigilante outfits. This statement has elicited a range of reactions. EDWARD NNACHI writes

The South-East security apparatus, code-named Ebubeagu Security Outfit, was established in Ebonyi State on December 23, 2021, by Governor David Umahi, who doubles as Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum.

APPEALS Project Stakeholders Meet To Harmonise Reports On Technology Demonstration, Adoption

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

A meeting on the harmonization of reports on the technologies demonstrated and adopted across all priority value chains so far under the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS), opened today at the Project’s National Coordination Office, NCO in Abuja.

APPEALS project is a six year World Bank assisted project designed in line with the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) of the Federal Government.

Police Uncover Plot To Unleash Mayhem In Ogun

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

As the hardship caused by the current Naira scarcity continues, Ogun State Police Command said, yesterday, that it had discovered a plot by some hoodlums to unleash mayhem in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr Frank Mba, raised the alarm during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security agencies in the state.

