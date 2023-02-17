This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: 2023 election: Wike has officially joined APC, working for Tinubu – PDP campaign council, Naira crisis: Pity Nigerians – Soludo tells Buhari

The Presidential Campaign of Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike of officially joining the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State, stated that the visit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the Government House on Wednesday, after the APC flag bearer’s campaign rally in the state, ends the speculations by Nigerians and denials by Governor Wike of his current political stand.

Spokesperson of the Atiku campaign council in the state, Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the current situation has justified the consistent position of the state PCC, that Governor Wike is engaged in anti party activities, and has criminalized the mandate of the PDP, despite offering him the platform upon which he was elected governor.

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the hardship faced by common Nigerians as a result of currency redesign and ameliorate their plight.

The governor said the current hardship is much and called on him to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court, which declared that the old and new notes should serve as legal tender for now.

Soludo, who spoke during the burial mass of the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, remarked: “I express gratitude to the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who is represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Chris Ngige.

New naira: Your directive illegal, El-Rufai tackles Buhari

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, said the order by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on the deadline for old notes “is a disobedience to the Supreme Court Order.”

The governor asked residents of the state to continue using the old naira notes.

His directive is coming after Buhari said in his national broadcast earlier in the day that both the N1,000 and N500 old naira notes are no longer legal tender.

Makinde receives Tinubu, reveals Oyo ‘candidate’

A member of the Integrity Group and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice and unity in Nigeria.

The governor spoke on Thursday when he received the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, who paid a courtesy call on him on the sidelines of the party’s campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He urged Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state, saying everything has been done to ensure the event is peaceful and hitch-free.

He said his administration believes in putting people first, stating that “political players will come and go, but the country will remain.”

