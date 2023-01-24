This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: 2023 election: Tinubu best for Nigeria – APC women campaign council, buhari Inaugurates Lagos Blue Rail Line

Tinubu Best For Nigeria – APC Women

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji and the leader of the APC Presidential Women Campaign Council, PWCC, Senator Fatimat Olufunke Raji-Rasaki on Tuesday said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the best candidate for Nigeria.

According to the duo, voting Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, into power will lead to a greater Nigeria.

They said this during the official flag-off of the Tinubu/Shettima women door-to-door campaign in Ado Ekiti, where they urged the electorate in the state to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVCs, and vote the right candidates into office in the 2023 poll.

Photo Credit: Google

buhari Inaugurates Lagos Blue Rail Line

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line.

This was as he joined other top government officials in a maiden ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, revealed this in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled ‘President buhari inaugurates Phase 1 of Lagos Blue Rail Line; takes train ride.’

Nobody Allowed To Build Bank Vaults At Home – Emefiele

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said that no Nigerian is licensed to build bank vaults at home.

The CBN governor, who spoke after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, also said there is no going back on its January 31, 2023 deadline for the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

He said there is no reason for the nation’s currency in circulation to rise from N1.4 trillion to N3.2 trillion in seven years, saying that some persons are hoarding the naira and embracing currency speculation.

“There is no reason why currency in circulation will grow from N1.4 trillion to N3.2 trillion in seven years,” the CBN governor said.

Atiku Campaigns In Delta, Explains Why He Picked Okowa As Running Mate

Photo Credit: Channels Television

On the campaign trail in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said his choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate was due to longstanding support from the state.

Atiku told PDP supporters on Tuesday that the campaign team was not in the state to campaign but to show their gratitude and identify with them in all respects.

“[We are here] because of the support we have received and have received all along, particularly myself. In all my political career, from 1999 to date, Delta State has never failed me,” the presidential hopeful said.

Fulfill Campaign Promises To Us, Pensioners Tell Oyebanji

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Pensioners in Ikole-Ekiti have appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State to fulfil his campaign promises by paying their outstanding gratuities.

A cross section of the pensioners who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikole-Ekiti, said that they were patiently waiting for Oyebanji to commence payment of the backlog of gratuities in 2023.

They lamented that the cost of food and other essential commodities in Ekiti had become too expensive for them to afford with the monthly pension they are earning.

APC Has Divided Nigeria – Atiku

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has divided Nigeria along several faultlines including Christian-Muslim and north-south, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has observed.

He made the declaration while addressing a rally in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, reiterating his promise to restore national unity if he is elected president in February.

The former vice president said: “This APC government has disunited Nigeria, north-south, has disunited Nigeria Christian-Muslim, has disunited Nigeria in all aspects. It is our commitment to restoring the unity of this country.

