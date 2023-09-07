Today’s Headlines: 2023 Election: President Tinubu Speaks On Court Judgement; Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

2023 Election: President Tinubu Speaks On Court Judgement

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently in New Delhi, India for the G20 Summit, watched the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. He observed as the five-member panel of justices delivered judgments on petitions challenging his election victory. These petitions were consolidated from major opposition parties and candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the Allied People Movement (APM).

Following the court’s judgment, President Tinubu expressed his joy, describing it as a strong and emotional journey for everyone involved.

Tribunal Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

In a marathon judgment session lasting well into the night, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against petitions filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The first petition dismissed was that of the APM, which argued that the withdrawal of Mr. Masari, initially nominated as the vice presidential candidate of the APC, invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy. The APM claimed that this withdrawal, the actual withdrawal of Masari’s purported nomination, and Tinubu’s replacement with Senator Kashim Shettima had a three-week gap, rendering Tinubu’s candidature invalid.

However, the court ruled that the issue of double nomination, as raised by the APM, was not a constitutional ground for disqualification. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Tsammani, held that Obi and his party failed to prove their allegations of substantial irregularities, non-compliance with electoral laws, and corrupt acts in the election that saw Tinubu emerge victorious.

Labour Party Rejects Elect Court’s Judgement, Says It Does Not Reflect The Law

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed its objection to the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal, which dismissed Peter Obi’s petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election victory on February 25.

On Wednesday, the tribunal rejected the numerous complaints brought by Obi and the LP against Tinubu’s victory.

In a statement, the LP’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the verdict does not align with the law or the desires of the people, emphasizing that justice has not been served. The LP has advised all democracy supporters to remain determined and optimistic, believing that a new Nigeria is possible.

In March 2023, Obi, who finished third in the 2023 presidential elections, and his party jointly filed a petition contesting the election results. The petitioners argued that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were ineligible to run in the election, citing Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 in the US and his failure to secure 25% of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tribunal: Atiku Heads to Supreme Court, Says We Got Judgement, Not Justice

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed President Tinubu as the valid winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

Speaking through his legal team led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, the PDP candidate stated that they received a judgment from the court, but not justice.

“Judgement has just been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the Constitution has given us the right to go on appeal.

“This is the court of first instance. We still have the right to go on appeal to the Supreme Court and you see, this is a struggle that is not just for our client, but for the Constitution of this country, for the rule of law and democracy.

“We were expecting an outcome that will improve, encourage the use of technology to enhance election management, to enhance transparency, to enhance accountability, so that Nigerians will believe in democracy.

“So that Nigerians can come out in their masses like they did, to vote. We don’t want Nigerians to be discouraged.

“There are certain things and principle of law that he know that we need to explore and we strongly believe that when we get to the Supreme Court, it will have the opportunity to review a number of things that have been said here today.

“We have the instruction of our client to go to the Supreme Court. So, we have asked for the records. We have asked for the judgement. We are going to apply for the transmission of the records because we have a very limited time to push this.

“So, the struggle continues and as it is said, it is not over until it is over,” Atiku’s lawyer added.

