Today’s Headlines: 2023 Elect Most Credible In Nigeria’s History – Tinubu; Biden Call For Immediate Release Of Niger’s Bazoum

2023 election most credible in Nigeria’s history – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailypost

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday made his first appearance at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) since his inauguration as President, where he adjudged the election that brought him to power as the most credible ever in the history of Nigeria.

Tinubu said he is so convinced, despite existing legal battles in court challenging the process.

He said: “Yes, we are facing challenges in court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.”

Biden calls for immediate release of Niger’s Bazoum

Photo Credit: Punch paper

US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for the immediate release of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum and for the country’s democracy to be preserved.

“I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Biden said in a statement Thursday, the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence.

“In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance,” he said.

Bazoum, 63, was ousted a week ago by his own guard in a coup condemned by the United States, European nations and the United Nations.

Photo Credit: Google

Kalu Tasks NBA, Lawyers on Adherence to Rule of Law

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and legal practitioners to adhere strictly to the rule of law, saying doing otherwise would open the society up for chaos.

Kalu stated this when the President of the NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, paid him a visit at his office.

Kalu in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, urged the NBA to ensure that they contribute to nation-building through various channels of leadership.

He said: “You have the intellectual prowess and presence to excel in the position and you have been doing us proud since your emergence. We don’t have any regrets. Like you rightly pointed out, there’s a role for us all in nation building.

FG Urged to End Dollarisation of Nigeria’s Economy

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

A financial expert, Dr. Emmanuel Ozigi has urged the federal government to take urgent steps to reduce the dominance of dollar in economic transactions in Nigeria.

Ozigi, who made the call during the official launch of the business operation of Kabimya Finance Company Limited (KFCL), in Abuja, yesterday, said the free fall of the naira was frustrating Nigerians.

His words: “You cannot have a free for all policy where there are no regulations. Because there is no economy that thrives on a free market policy where everybody determines, or the forces of the market determines.

“Some of the policies as in the case of Nigeria are not realistic. The effect will be heavy on the common man. That is why the implications of the free for all policy we have now is more on the common people who do not have access.

“That is why we are saying it should be regulated. At the same time, government should be looking at how to reduce the dollarisation of our economy because we cannot continue to dollarise every of our activity. When you dollarise everything, it makes it difficult for you to improve your economy locally.

“That is why we cannot compete internationally. So as much as possible, we should reduce the dollarisation of our commodities, activities and services.”

