Today’s Headlines: 2023 Census To Hold March 29, Buhari Unveils Lagos Seaport, Rice Mill Monday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Census To Hold March 29 As NPC Assures Of Credible Exercise

As the National Population Commission, NPC makes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census, Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured of a credible exercise that cannot be manipulated.

The Chairman also said the census will hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

He said that a portal has been opened for young Nigerians to apply as ad-hoc staff and that it has started training for the facilitators.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to him, recruitment of the ad-hoc staff is local based as they are to be recruited from the localities they reside and carryout their livelihood.

The NPC Chairman, who briefed State House correspondents after having an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the exercise will be different from the previous ones marred by controversies as it will be conducted with high-end technology.

Photos Credit: Google

Buhari Unveils Lagos Seaport, Rice Mill Monday

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state will host the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for a two-day working visit next week.

Source: Punch paper

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, announced this on Friday during a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso disclosed that the presidential visit scheduled for January 23 and 24 would include the inauguration of projects undertaken by the Sanwo-Olu administration which included the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Imota Rice Mill and the Blue Line Rail project.

2023: Nigeria does not need another ethnic champion – Reno Omokri

Social commentator, Reno Omokri has said Nigeria does not need an ethnic champion like the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Daily Post

Omokri, in a post on his social media handles on Friday, said Buhari depended on “another regional overlord” like the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to shore up his support in Southern Nigeria.

Speaking on the presidential campaigns of APC’s Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, “Anytime Bola Tinubu holds a campaign rally in the Southwest, the stadium is always full to overflowing. But once he steps out of the Southwest, he has challenges filling stadia.

Peter Obi As Anambra Governor Didn’t Allow Labour Party’s Campaigns Despite Paying For Venue – Governor Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has scolded the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, while describing them as being petty.

Source: Saharareporters

Soludo reminded Obi and his supporters that as Anambra State governor, Obi did not allow the LP to campaign at a venue in the state, despite paying for the venue.

SaharaReporters had reported that Labour Party and its supporters accused Soludo’s administration of dismantling the campaign billboard of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party despite paying for it.

Soludo through the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, on Saturday pulled down massive billboards of Obi, located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Temporary Site Flyover alongside that of the party’s candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial District in the February elections, Chief Victor Umeh.

President Buhari celebrates Festus Keyamo

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on his 53rd birthday, January 21, 2023.

Source: PM

President Buhari, in his message, said Keyamo has thrown his wealth of knowledge and experience in championing the APC, and also graciously accepted the role of Director of Strategic Communications for the Presidential Campaign Council.

The President noted that he acknowledged the sacrifices of the party stalwart and his dedication to duty, especially in pursuing the welfare of the people through laudable initiatives like providing a framework for long-term social security.

WaterGo (

)