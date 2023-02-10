Today’s Headlines: 2 Ex-Commissioners, 127 Tambuwal’s Aides Joins APC, 27 Govs Behind Tinubu- Namdas

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2 Ex-Commissioners, 127 Tambuwal’s Aides Defect To APC

With mass defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, the party’s national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dead in the state.

Among those who decamped to the APC yesterday during the ruling party’s presidential rally were a former commissioner for security and career studies, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), former commissioner for science and technology, Hajia Kulu Haruna, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo and 127 special advisers. Receiving the decampees into the APC, Adamu said PDP in Sokoto State is dead and buried.

27 Govs Behind Tinubu- Namdas

A House of Representatives member from Adamawa State and Secretary of Logistics Committee of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, has declared that 27 Governors will ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

﻿Namdas, who represents the Toungo/Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency, said the 27 Governors who cut across parties would galvanise votes for the APC in their respective States in the February 25 presidential election.

Obi Is Not Revolutionary Enough- Bwala

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Daniel Bwala has dismissed Peter Obi’s chances, claiming the Labour Party flagbearer is not revolutionary enough to threaten his party’s chances of winning the poll.

Bwala made the comment on Thursday while speaking on the party’s chances of winning February’s presidential election. Despite enjoying the followership of young people, the PDP spokesman maintains Obi stands no chance in the exercise.

Sokoto Deputy Gov Denies Resigning From PDP Despite Viral Letter

Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, deputy governor of Sokoto, has denied resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aminu Abubakar, Iya’s director of press, told TheCable in a telephone chat on Thursday that his principal is still a member of the PDP.

29 Lagos Opposition Parties Endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-olu

Twenty nine opposition parties in Lagos State hace endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The convener of ‘Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), Akinola Obadia, told reporters in Lagos that Tinubu was endorsed based on his track records as former Governor of the State.

