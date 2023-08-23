Today’s Headlines: 15 dead as bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico, Imo 2023: Ikenga leads battle to sack Uzodimma.

15 dead as bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico.

According to Vanguard news, A bus transporting mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed in central Mexico on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people dead and 36 injured, authorities said.

The vehicle collided with a trailer on a highway connecting the states of Puebla and Oaxaca, the Puebla government said on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

“Unfortunately 15 people lost their lives and 36 more were injured,” it said.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said that he had instructed authorities in the southern state to provide support to the injured.

“We send a hug and our condolences to the families of the deceased,” he wrote on social media.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, usually due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.

Such crashes are a leading cause of deaths among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States.

Imo 2023: Ikenga leads battle to sack Uzodimma.

According to Vanguard news, The member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, from Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has been appointed the Director General, DG, of the campaign organization of the Imo state Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The letter of appointment was made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday in a statement by Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, Principal Secretary to Senator Anyanwu,

The Secretary of the campaign team was given to Marshall Okafor.

Others appointed to the campaign team were the Deputy Director Generals, DG’s, and the member representing Nwangele/Nkwerre/ Isu/Njaba federal constituency in Imo state, Ugonna Ozuigbo (Imo West).

Also, Chidi Ibeh (Imo East) and (Imo North) Ngozi Ogbu.

NSCDC arrests 35-yr-old allegedly with 33kva line spindle pins.

According to Vanguard news, The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 35-year-old Halilu Suleman for allegedly being in possession of 28 pieces of 33kva line spindle pins.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Buhari Hamisu, who paraded the suspect on Tuesday before newsmen in Katsina, said the he had confessed to the crime.

“On Sunday, August 20, based on credible intelligence information, the command’s Anti- vandal team ^ apprehended a suspect, Halilu Suleman.

“Suleman, a 35-year-old of Are Village in Rimi Local Government Area of the state specialised in vandalising and removing electric spindle pins of high tension wires.

“During investigation, the notorious suspect confessed that he broke the spindle pins and took them away.

“He was apprehended by our operatives, while on his way to the scrap vendors at the Charanchi Market,” Hamisu said.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution at the end of the investigation.

I’ll unlock economic potentials of Nigeria – Bagudu.

According to Vanguard news, The newly inaugurated Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says he will leverage on the Ministry, its parastatals, agencies and partners to unlock the economic potentials of the country.

He dropped the hint on Tuesday in his address delivered on the resumption ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister is among the 45 newly appointed ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Bagudu said, the current national challenge represents a generational opportunity to plan, replan and doggedly implement his carefully thought out interventions and do so patriotically.

He promised that the ministry would help the new administration to think through the current economic challenges and offer sustainable immediate palliative measures.

He further promised to engender reforms that would cascade down to the parastatals under the ministry in a manner that would enhance their inputs towards achieving the ministry’s mandate.

