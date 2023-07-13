Today’s Headlines: 12m Households In Nigeria To Get N8,000 Monthly – Tinubu; Senate Confirms Nomination Of Service Chiefs

12m Households In Nigeria To Get N8,000 Monthly – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will transfer N8,000 monthly to 12 million low-income households for six months.

Tinubu’s request to the Senate to approve the borrowing of $800 million was given the green light on Thursday after his letter was read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, the president explained that the loan will go towards scaling up the national social safety net programme, noting that an N8,000 monthly stipend would be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s accounts.

The monies are expected to “stimulate economic activities in the informal sector” and improve the standard of living in the beneficiaries’ households.

“To guarantee the credibility of the process, digital transfers will be made directly to beneficiaries’ accounts and mobile wallets. It is expected that the programme will stimulate economic activities in the informal sector and improve nutrition, health, education, and human capital development of beneficiaries’ households,” the letter reads in part.

Senate Confirms Nomination Of Service Chiefs

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of service chiefs newly appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the screening of the top brass by the upper chamber.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said during the closed-door session, the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues.

The President had in a letter read on Monday on the floor of the Senate requested that the red chamber confirm the service chiefs.

The Senate, upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, started the screening of the service chiefs, with each of them mounting the podium to speak on how they will tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.

The service chiefs confirmed are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), IGP Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police), Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defense Intelligence).

Kano Govt Offers Overseas Scholarship To Persons With Disabilities

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kano State Government has offered overseas scholarships to Persons Living With Disabilities in the state.

The government said persons with disabilities will benefit from the state government overseas scholarship scheme as long as they possess the requisite qualifications.

The State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa disclosed this on Thursday.

South-East Leaders To Meet Tinubu For Kanu’s Release – Ubah

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, says South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been in detention for about two years now and Ubah believes his release will help reduce insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

“There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president and we will tick his leniency and see if it is going to be possible to plead with him to have Nnamdi Kanu released,” Ubah said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

Trinixzity (

)