Today’s Headlines: 1,200 Nigerians died during illegal migration in seven months – NIS, Ondo NMA beg

1,200 Nigerians died during illegal migration in seven months – NIS

According to Punch news, The Nigerian Immigration Service has bemoaned the unnecessary deaths and hardships facing Nigerians attempting to travel outside the country through illegal means.

The Comptroller, NIS Ekiti State Command, Ademola Abdulrashed, who said Nigerians could travel abroad for reasons best known to them, advised that such must be “safe, orderly and regular”.

Abdulrashed, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday during the grand finale of the three-day celebration of the 60th anniversary of NIS, with the theme, “Enhancing seamless regular migration”, said, “This Japa syndrome is a big challenge to those enrouting illegal ports of exit in the quest for greener pasture.”

He lamented that many of our youths die in the Sahara Desert, the Mediterranean Sea and so on which does not worth it, adding, “From available data from International Organisation for Migration, at least 1,200 Nigerians have died while trying to migrate through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in the year 2023 alone.”

“For those who survive, the dream of reaching their desired destination quickly becomes a mirage, some spend several months, even years in cells abroad for irregular migration, some are taken hostage by pirates who rob, maim and sometimes rape the female ‘japaists’.

“From the foregoing, Nigerians willing to ‘Japa’ are advised to reach out to any of our offices nationwide for necessary information and guidelines” to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, he said.

The Comptroller said the NIS had in the last 60 years gone through a series of transformations taking the country from the analogue years to the digital era.

Photo Credit: Google.

Ondo NMA begs govt to pay hazard allowance.

According to Punch news, Medical doctors in Ondo State under the aegis of Nigerian Medical Association, have called on the state government to pay their members their hazard allowance.

The doctors said the neighbouring states had begun to pay the allowance to their own health workers, urging the Sunshine State to do the needful.

The state chairman of the association, Dr Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, made the plea during the 46th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association, themed, ‘Medicine and the future economy: The Ondo State doctor,’ held in Akure, the state capital.

Adeyemi-Osowe said the governor failed to fulfil his promise to pay their salary arrears by December, 2022.

He said, “When our exco came in in 2022, we paid the governor courtesy visit and he made several promises. He promised us that he would pay us our salary arrears by December last year, and in all honesty he fulfilled the promise. Currently, our salaries are being paid as and when due.

“However, we have some challenges in certain areas. The new approved hazard allowance for the health workers has not been paid by the state government. The information we heard is that the committee set up by the government is working on it at the advanced stage but our members are becoming agitated because neighbouring states have started paying it. The governor also raised when we visited him that the state would pay. We hope that very soon the state we pay it.”

The chairman commended members of the association for their doggedness and commitment to rescue the health sector in spite of the current challenges being faced, saying there was the need to encourage doctors who are still in Nigeria for their unwavering commitment to the development of the medical profession.

My administration will address deficits in power sector- Tinubu.

According to Punch news, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, declared that despite the nation’s current rate of energy supply, his administration was poised to addressing all the obstacles militating against stable electricity supply in the country.

Tinubu said his administration would bring solutions to the multifarious challenges across the electric power sector value chain which will significantly relieve longstanding problems of suppressed demand and improve the steadiness of peak supply for Nigerians, saying improved energy generation and distribution are imperative for accelerated national growth.

He said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new 350MW Gwagwalada Independent Thermal Power Plant (Phase 1), where he urged the NNPCL and its partners to deliver the landmark project within the promised three years completion timeline, insisting that, “three years must be three years,” according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“Although the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry is currently characterised by huge supply-gap deficits owing to dilapidated power infrastructure and poor distributions networks, amongst others, this administration is poised to address every power value chain challenge that will significantly relieve the suppressed demand, enhance generation, and improve national peak growth and sustainability far above the hitherto abysmal and unacceptable 5,300MW for over 200 million Nigerians,” the President said.

Tinubu noted that a swift improvement in the stability and quantum of energy supply will enhance national economic development, which remains a cardinal priority of his administration.

Reverse fee hike or face mass action, NANS tells varsities.

According to Punch news, The National Association of Nigerian Students has said it will storm tertiary institutions that proceed to implement fee hikes across their campuses.

NANS executives while addressing a press conference at the International Press Centre, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, warned that university management needed to obey the directive of President Bola Tinubu to halt fee hikes on their campuses.

“We want to seize this moment to warn that failure to comply with the directive of the Federal Government on the matter of fee increment will leave us with no choice but to evoke a nationwide confrontation.

“We will not only take our protests to the streets, but we will also bring them to your respective university gates,” the NANS National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Temitope, said in a statement.

On July 31, 2023, President Tinubu directed the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increases in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increases so that parents and students would not face too much difficulty.

On July 21, 2023, the management of the University of Lagos announced an increment in the tuition fees of the undergraduate students of the institution, citing “prevailing economic realities.”

The management increased the fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for students studying medicine while for courses that require laboratory and studio, the students were to pay N140,250.

