Today’s Headlines: 11 Commissioners Dump PDP For APC In Sokoto, Ortom Mourns Jonathan’s Uncle

11 commissioners dump PDP for APC in Sokoto as Tinubu begins rally

No fewer than eleven commissioners in Sokoto State have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The development followed an announcement by the state’s Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, resigning his membership in the main opposition party.

DAILY POST had reported that Muhammad made the disclosure in a letter directed to the PDP Ward Chairman of the Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of the State.

Reports of the defection hit the media a few hours before the presidential campaign rally of the ruling party.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are expected to land in the state for the campaign rally on Thursday.

The defectors are expected to be officially received into APC by President Muhammadu Buhari during the rally.

Afeni was a good man – Ortom mourns Goodluck Jonathan’s uncle

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, over the death of his maternal uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni.

The Governor, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on Thursday, paid tributes to Elder Afeni, who was a father figure to the former President.

He urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the late Afeni lived an exemplary and indeed accomplished life worthy of emulation.

The Governor noted that though he did not meet the deceased before his demise, the avalanche of tributes and encomiums on him since his transition bears eloquent testimony that he was a good man loved by many.

Ortom added that the late Afeni was a man of peace who maintained good neighbourliness and promoted unity and harmonious coexistence.

Lagos lifts restriction, allows 24-hour operations by filling stations

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has granted permission to fuel stations to commence 24-hour operations across the state.

Sanwo-Olu announced the decision on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the state house, Marina.

Last month, the Lagos government had restricted the operating hours of filling stations on major highways in the state.

The decision was meant to ease traffic caused by queues at filling stations across the state.

Speaking at the news conference, Sanwo-Olu said the restriction had been lifted and that fuel stations could now operate throughout the day.

He said the action was one of several steps taken to mitigate the impact of the lingering petrol shortage at the federal level, which has had a significant impact on the state.

One killed, properties destroyed in fresh communal crisis in Ebonyi

One person has been beheaded and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in a fresh crisis between the people of Oso-Edda, and Amasiri in Ebonyi.

Oso-Edda is in Afikpo South local government area while Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities are in Afikpo North local government area.

The three communities have been having a dispute over land at their boundary for years but it has been managed and curtailed from turning violent till this week.

Details of how the clashes started were still sketchy at the time of this report but sources in the area alleged that the Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri people invaded farm settlement villages in Ọsọ-Edda and started destroying houses, farm produce and every property in sight.

The invasion started on Mondáy and lasted till Wednesday when security agencies stepped in to restore normalcy.

It was learned that one Chima Orji of Idima Autonomous Community in Afikpo South local government was brutally murdered and beheaded.

