Today’s Headlines: 11 Commissioners Dump PDP For APC In Sokoto, Naira Swap: Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court

11 Commissioners Dump PDP For APC In Sokoto As Tinubu Begins Rally

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

No fewer than eleven commissioners in Sokoto State have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The development followed an announcement by the state’s Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, resigning his membership in the main opposition party.

Daily Post had reported that Muhammad made the disclosure in a letter directed to the PDP Ward Chairman of the Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of the State.

Wike Disowns Atiku, PDP, Hails Supreme Court

Photo Credit: PM )

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

However, speaking after the Supreme Court judgment which halted the CBN from withdrawing the use of the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 on 10th February as scheduled by the apex bank, Wike said though he is a member of PDP, he did not share the opinion of the party and Atiku on the issue.

Photo Credit: Google)

Over 15,000 Confirmed Dead In Turkey, Syria Quakes

Photo Credit: PM )

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 15,000, with at least 12,873 people killed in Turkey and 2,950 killed in Syria.

Officials say the chances of finding survivors are dwindling, and residents in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria are criticising what they call slow search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted “shortcomings” in his government’s response, while touring some of the worst-affected areas in southern Turkey.

You Have No Power To Stop Deadline – Malami Tells Supreme Court

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to suspend the scheduled deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes.

Malami, in a preliminary objection he has filed on behalf of the Federal Government, a copy of which Vanguard sighted on Wednesday night, applied for an order striking out the suit that three Northern States filed to halt the full implementation of the new monetary policy that was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

