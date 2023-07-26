Today’s Headlines: 10thNASS: Beware of another ‘rubber stamp’; Firm, HFN sign MoU on healthcare.

10thNASS: Beware of another ‘rubber stamp’

According to Punch news, Recent actions of the 10th National Assembly suggesting unquestioning subservience to the Executive Branch have ignited anxiety and dismay among democrats, civil society, and the independent media.

Apart from frequent endorsements of President Bola Tinubu’s actions by legislators, the House of Representatives hurriedly passed his request for an amendment to the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act, while the Senate also rushed through requested changes to the N819.5 billion supplementary budget.

Emerging from a nightmarish four years of virtual enslavement of the parliament to the Presidency, the prospects of more of the same amid monumentally poor governance and grave national challenges is scary. It should be avoided.

The 10th NASS should be conscious of its constitutional and historic roles: service to Nigerians and realisation of the aspirations of the citizens should be the cardinal priority of lawmakers; not elite solidarity.

Democracy is anchored on majority rule, expressed through regular elections and the supremacy of the rule of law.It is given effect by the carefully constructed system of checks and balances the principle of the separation of powers. The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are expected to be mutually independent, though working towards the same goal of national service.

A paper published by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s Journal of Philosophy, asserts, “For democracy and good governance to stand the test of time, the principle of separation of powers and checks and balances among the arms of the government must be respected and entrenched, particularly between the executive and legislature.”

Firm, HFN sign MoU on healthcare

According to Punch news, The HealthCare Federation of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PharmAccess to strengthen the health system towards better quality care in Nigeria.

A statement issued on Tuesday by HFN stated that the collaboration would help to redefine the future of healthcare accessibility and quality in the nation.

It said through the Medical Credit Fund of PharmAccess, the partnership would work towards bridging the access to finance gap that often obstructs health small and midsize enterprises from accessing funds to improve the quality and scope of healthcare services.

It added that through HFN or its private sector members, quality can be institutionalised by licensing of the SafeCare methodology or white labeling of the standards.

President of the HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi, said, “The collaboration represents an extraordinary opportunity for us to create a healthcare system that truly serves the needs of all Nigerians. Together with PharmAccess, we are committed to propelling equitable and accessible healthcare, leaving a lasting impact on the Nigerian Health Sector.”

Badagry port ready in two years, says Sanwo-Olu

According to Punch news, The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed on Tuesday that the state had obtained approval for the building of a port in Badagry to decongest Apapa and Tin Can.

The governor expressed the hope that with the collaboration of investors, the Badagry port should be delivered “in two years or so.”

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while receiving the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, and a delegation of the NCS who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday.

The governor, who expressed delight that operations had gradually begun at the Lekki Deep Seaport after its inauguration some months ago, stressed that the state government had resolved to build more ports in the state.

“We have been taking a more proactive position to see how we can build more new ports.

“I need to also inform you that there is also an approval for a Badagry port. The whole idea is to build strategic infrastructure for our citizens.

“Lekki is on the eastern part, and Badagry is on the western part; so that we can decongest Apapa and Tin Can, which have already stretched their capacities to the limit of what is necessary.”

Police working to rescue abducted Zamfara ladies – Spokesman

According to Punch news, The Zamfara State Police Command has said it is intensifying efforts to rescue four abducted women facing the threat of forceful marriage in the den of terrorists.

The PUNCH had reported that in a two-minute-19-second video clip released by the terrorists on Sunday, the abducted females were seen crying, calling for help from both the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and the general public to come to their rescue before they would be forcefully married by the bandits.

The girls, who all wore hijabs and appeared emaciated, said they faced the threat of forced marriage over the inability of their families to pay the N12m ransom demanded by the abductors.

The abductees, identified as Aisha Yahaya, Jamila Yahaya, Ummu Sani, and Hauwa Garba, were kidnapped along Birnin Magaji-Kaura Namoda Road in Zamfara State six months ago.

In a phone interview with The PUNCH on Monday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, said the police were doing everything possible towards the rescue of the captives.

“We have started a rescue operation and by the grace of God, we will do our best to get the women,” the police spokesman said.

On his part, the Press Secretary to Governor Dauda Lawal, Suleiman Idris, told The PUNCH that he needed to hear from the governor before he could speak on the issue.

